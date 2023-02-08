Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Fire damages apartment building in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment building in Scranton Friday afternoon. The flames broke out at the spot along Madison Avenue around 5 p.m. Crews say the fire started in an apartment on the first floor. Some residents were home at the time of the fire but everyone...
Martin Tower redevelopment plan updated to double the total apartments, cut retail and office space
Plans for the redevelopment of Martin Tower in West Bethlehem have evolved to more than double the number of apartments proposed and reduce the office and retail space, including cutting out a gas station. The Bethlehem Planning Commission voted 4-0 Thursday night to endorse the update in the master plan...
lehighvalleynews.com
Coroner IDs man fatally shot by police in Allentown; handgun, shell casings recovered
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities have identified a 20-year-old from Coplay as the man fatally shot by city police Friday night. Xavier Arnold was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio. A man died after being chased and shot by police in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Trans-Bridge Lines working with city on best way to serve passengers ahead of Allentown Bus Terminal closure next week
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Trans-Bridge Lines, Inc. says the Allentown Bus Terminal will close permanently, effective Monday. The building, which is leased by Trans-Bridge Lines from the City of Allentown, is subleased to an independent ticket agent. That ticket agent has notified Trans-Bridge Lines that they will cease to operate at the location.
Bethlehem pizzeria damaged by fire ahead of busy Super Bowl. Apartment tenants left homeless.
A Bethlehem restaurant gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday was damaged Thursday morning in a two-alarm blaze, a city fire official said. Flames ignited sometime around 6:30 a.m. at Paranormal Pizza, 554 N. New St. in Bethlehem. Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Craig Hoffert told lehighvalleylive.com everyone evacuated safely, including approximately...
pahomepage.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate …. OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night to Shine’. A tribute to Jerry Baum.
WFMZ-TV Online
Restaurant serving all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue, hot pot nearing completion in Bethlehem Township
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new destination for Asian specialties is nearing completion in Bethlehem Township. 88 K-Pot, offering all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot, is expected to open in late February or early March at 3926 Nazareth Pike, manager Eddie Zhang said. The new restaurant, next to a Wine...
Mercury
Man caught on camera stealing trail cam along Schuylkill River Trail in Berks, police say
Exeter Township police arrested a Reading man after they said he was caught on video stealing a trail camera on private property along the Schuylkill River Trail near Birdsboro. Scott A. Zeiber, 50, was confronted on the trail in the area along Bridge Street near Center Road by the camera’s...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages Bethlehem pizza shop, apartments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pizza shop in Bethlehem is condemned after a fire damaged the restaurant and the apartments above it. The City of Bethlehem Fire Department says they first got a call about smoke in the area of New Street between Broad and Walnut streets around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
brctv13.com
Businesses Struggling With Rock Slide Route 611 Closure
Business owners affected by the Route 611 closure between Monroe and Northampton Counties are getting desperate. It's now going on almost three months since a rock slide shut down the roadway just south of Delaware Water Gap. And it'll be another 6 months before it reopens. Business owners tell us...
lehighvalleynews.com
Tri-city coalition of Lehigh Valley mayors forms to tackle problems together
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The mayors of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton unveiled plans for a tri-city coalition Thursday that they hope will produce solutions to some of the region's most pressing issues. At a joint news conference at Bethlehem City Hall, Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem to review proposal for ice cream store at the site of shuttered pet-grooming service
A plan for an ice cream shop across from Calypso Elementary School in west Bethlehem will face zoning scrutiny Feb. 22. The store would take the place of The Clip Joint, a pet-grooming service at 1001 Spring Street that has closed. The building is across Spring Street from Calypso Elementary School and has a second-floor apartment.
lehighvalleynews.com
Bethlehem is deep in a housing crisis, officials tell community members
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem officials shared the city’s work toward making housing more affordable during a community meeting Wednesday night. More than 60 residents, housing advocates and other stakeholders showed up at Northampton Community College’s Fowler Center for an update from the city’s consultants. Bethlehem city...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Modern Center-Hall Colonial in East Stroudsburg
Why do “modern” and “center-hall Colonial” both appear in the headline? Look at the pictures and you should see why. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The British don’t take vacations. Instead, they “go on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
Sartorio & Son’s Barber Shop opens in 315 Marketplace
PLAINS TWP. — The service is the same, the quality remains the same and the banter continues — the only thing different is the loc
lehighvalleynews.com
Even in frigid cold, some homeless people reject warming shelters
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — There are warming and emergency shelters across the Lehigh Valley, meant to keep people warm as the nights get cold. Yet not everyone who is unhoused actually goes to those shelters — even as they may freeze. The differences between warming centers and emergency shelters...
WFMZ-TV Online
Perkasie Police investigate report of sedan hitting teen
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday. The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.
Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car
MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family of former PSE&G employee accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary T....
