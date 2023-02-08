ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Newswatch 16

Fire damages apartment building in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment building in Scranton Friday afternoon. The flames broke out at the spot along Madison Avenue around 5 p.m. Crews say the fire started in an apartment on the first floor. Some residents were home at the time of the fire but everyone...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trans-Bridge Lines working with city on best way to serve passengers ahead of Allentown Bus Terminal closure next week

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Trans-Bridge Lines, Inc. says the Allentown Bus Terminal will close permanently, effective Monday. The building, which is leased by Trans-Bridge Lines from the City of Allentown, is subleased to an independent ticket agent. That ticket agent has notified Trans-Bridge Lines that they will cease to operate at the location.
ALLENTOWN, PA
pahomepage.com

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate …. OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night to Shine’. A tribute to Jerry Baum.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages Bethlehem pizza shop, apartments

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pizza shop in Bethlehem is condemned after a fire damaged the restaurant and the apartments above it. The City of Bethlehem Fire Department says they first got a call about smoke in the area of New Street between Broad and Walnut streets around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
brctv13.com

Businesses Struggling With Rock Slide Route 611 Closure

Business owners affected by the Route 611 closure between Monroe and Northampton Counties are getting desperate. It's now going on almost three months since a rock slide shut down the roadway just south of Delaware Water Gap. And it'll be another 6 months before it reopens. Business owners tell us...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Tri-city coalition of Lehigh Valley mayors forms to tackle problems together

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The mayors of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton unveiled plans for a tri-city coalition Thursday that they hope will produce solutions to some of the region's most pressing issues. At a joint news conference at Bethlehem City Hall, Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Bethlehem is deep in a housing crisis, officials tell community members

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem officials shared the city’s work toward making housing more affordable during a community meeting Wednesday night. More than 60 residents, housing advocates and other stakeholders showed up at Northampton Community College’s Fowler Center for an update from the city’s consultants. Bethlehem city...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Even in frigid cold, some homeless people reject warming shelters

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — There are warming and emergency shelters across the Lehigh Valley, meant to keep people warm as the nights get cold. Yet not everyone who is unhoused actually goes to those shelters — even as they may freeze. The differences between warming centers and emergency shelters...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Perkasie Police investigate report of sedan hitting teen

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday. The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.
PERKASIE, PA
Shore News Network

Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car

MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILFORD, NJ

