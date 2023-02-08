Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roberto Clemente Book Removed From Florida Schools: DeSantis Strikes Again (Opinion)Enigma In BlackFlorida State
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding BoulevardDon JohnsonClay County, FL
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
The Kiss of Life: The incredible story behind the iconic photoLord GaneshJacksonville, FL
Related
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating death in Oriely Drive
Around 2:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a battery in progress on Oriely Drive.
First Coast News
Man dead after stabbing on the Westside Saturday morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a stabbing on the Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., JSO patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of Oriely Drive in reference to a battery in progress. Upon the arrival, JSO officers located a man on the ground outside a residence suffering from multiple stab wounds.
police1.com
'I've been hit': Bodycam video shows suspect pulled gun, opened fire on Fla. officers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville (Fla.) Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting last month, which shows a suspect opening fire on officers who were conducting a burglary investigation involving a smartwatch. According to First Coast News, officers had received a physical description of a burglary...
Lockdown lifted at 2 Orange Park schools after deputies investigate shooting nearby
Two elementary schools in Orange Park are on lockdown due to nearby police activity, the Orange Park Police Department said.
News4Jax.com
Mental health experts say it was too dangerous for co-responder to go with NCSO to scene where deputy shot, killed woman holding ‘BB-style rifle’
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – DISCLAIMER: This story and the video contain graphic content. Discretion is advised. Some agencies in Northeast Florida have mental health experts who go out with law enforcement to help de-escalate situations. That did not happen in Nassau County, where, according to the sheriff, a deputy...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in Nassau County collision
Both a motorcyclist and a pedestrian died of their injuries Thursday following a collision in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were called to the scene on Jasmine Street and Citrona Drive. The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Investigators determined that the pedestrian, identified as a...
Her firstborn son overdosed in jail. Jacksonville mother wants to know where the fentanyl came from
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been three months since a Shameika Jackson, a Jacksonville mother of eight, took her firstborn son off life-support. Jarvis Miller, 22, overdosed on fentanyl in the Duval County jail in December. That's about all she knows. Jackson says no one has explained to her what happened to Miller.
Jacksonville police, fire-rescue find decomposing bodies in northside home
JSO and JFRD found the bodies of a Black man and Black woman in the late stages of decomposition inside a home on E. 61st Street.
WCJB
Woman arrested for child neglect, animal neglect after dog found dead in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County deputies arrested a woman Tuesday on two charges of child neglect and one charge of third-degree felony animal neglect after finding one dog dead, and three more on the brink of death. Deputies assisted animal control in investigating the home of Tricia Neil, 43,...
Jacksonville family is pushing for justice for 21-year-old father killed on Christmas Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The family of a man shot and killed on Christmas Day is in desperate need for answers in the case. The family of 21-year-old Baron Dixon held a vigil at Evangel Temple on Ramona Boulevard. Dixon’s fiancée, Haley Barnhill, says she will have to raise she...
Family identifies 19-year-old victim in I-295 crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a 19-year-old former Raines High School football player says he died just days after celebrating his birthday. Timothy Hall Jr. was loved by many. His mother said on Facebook that he was "the family adhesive." The Florida Highway Patrol said in a report,...
JSO: Bodies of couple found inside Panama Park home
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a couple was found decomposed in a home on East 61st Street.
Child hit by car in Clay County while trying to board school bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child was hit by a truck in Clay County while trying to cross the road. They were rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. A red pickup truck, driven by an 80-year-old man, was heading westbound on CR-218...
Jacksonville police investigating alleged burglary on the Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary on the city's Southside. Police say the crime happened in the 4000 block of Southside Boulevard. Following the burglary, police say the victim’s credit card was used to make purchases off Wilson Boulevard. JSO says the...
treasurecoast.com
SUSPECT WANTED IN CONNECTION TO ATTEMPTED MURDER, LOCATED HIDING IN MARTIN COUNTY
SUSPECT WANTED IN CONNECTION TO ATTEMPTED MURDER, LOCATED HIDING IN MARTIN COUNTY. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A woman wanted in connection to an attempted murder in the Jacksonville area has just been located and arrested in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested 24-year old Ta’liah Amond...
‘I hope one day those children will be able to return home:’ 3 missing children cases unresolved
Friday marks 14 years since 5-year-old Haleigh Cummings was reported missing from her home in Satsuma, FL.
‘Playing with a active shooter:’ Man’s threats led to Sadie Tillis Elementary lockdown, police say
Action News Jax is learning new information about the social media threats that caused Sadie Tillis Elementary School to go on lockdown Thursday morning.
JSO: Two people found in 'late stages of decomposition' during wellness check
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the Panama Park area late Tuesday night. Police say around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 61st Street in reference to a wellbeing check. Upon...
Jacksonville highway crash leads to improbable cat rescue
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 10 that caused a highway shutdown for several hours on Monday, Feb. 6 led to an unlikely cat rescue.
Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding Boulevard
A Clay County school bus was involved in an accident Friday afternoon on Blanding Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report gave these details of the accident. A pickup with a trailer was turning right out of the McDonald's parking lot onto Blanding Boulevard northbound about 1:30 p.m. A Clay County school bus was traveling northbound on Blanding in the center travel lane. As the pickup attempted a right turn, it entered the center travel lane where the school bus was traveling, causing the left front corner of the pickup to collide with the right side of the school bus.
Comments / 1