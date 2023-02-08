ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Man dead after stabbing on the Westside Saturday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a stabbing on the Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., JSO patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of Oriely Drive in reference to a battery in progress. Upon the arrival, JSO officers located a man on the ground outside a residence suffering from multiple stab wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mental health experts say it was too dangerous for co-responder to go with NCSO to scene where deputy shot, killed woman holding ‘BB-style rifle’

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – DISCLAIMER: This story and the video contain graphic content. Discretion is advised. Some agencies in Northeast Florida have mental health experts who go out with law enforcement to help de-escalate situations. That did not happen in Nassau County, where, according to the sheriff, a deputy...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in Nassau County collision

Both a motorcyclist and a pedestrian died of their injuries Thursday following a collision in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were called to the scene on Jasmine Street and Citrona Drive. The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Investigators determined that the pedestrian, identified as a...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Don Johnson

Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding Boulevard

A Clay County school bus was involved in an accident Friday afternoon on Blanding Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report gave these details of the accident. A pickup with a trailer was turning right out of the McDonald's parking lot onto Blanding Boulevard northbound about 1:30 p.m. A Clay County school bus was traveling northbound on Blanding in the center travel lane. As the pickup attempted a right turn, it entered the center travel lane where the school bus was traveling, causing the left front corner of the pickup to collide with the right side of the school bus.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy