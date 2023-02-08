ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 news LIVE: FIA president makes shock change and stuns the paddock

By Kieran Jackson
 4 days ago

Under-fire FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has conceded day-to-day control of Formula One.

The 61-year-old Emirati’s shock decision comes after a number of controversial weeks at the helm of world motorsport – including the threat of legal action from Formula One, and the exposure of historical sexist remarks on his now-defunct personal website.

Elsewhere, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali insists the sport will never “put a gag on anyone” after the FIA ’s off-season clampdown on drivers making political statement.

An update to the FIA international sporting code means drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make political statements “without prior approval” but Domenicali - head of F1, not the FIA - spoke out against this, saying: “Everyone wants to talk so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way the better it is. We have a huge opportunity because of the position of our sport which is more and more global, multicultural and multivalued.”

John Stark
4d ago

keep politics OUT of all sports. That's it, same goes for teams, sponsors and most of all sanctioning bodies and the media that covers the sport. Enough of this lunacy!

