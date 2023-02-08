Read full article on original website
Roche, Janssen expand collaboration to develop CDx tests for targeted therapies
Roche announced Thursday that it has expanded its collaboration with Janssen Biotech to develop companion diagnostics for targeted therapies. Roche said that the expanded agreement broadens opportunities for Roche and Janssen to collaborate in the precision medicine field with multiple companion diagnostics technologies, including immunohistochemistry (IHC), digital pathology, next generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, and immunoassays.
Eurofins Genomics US launches same-day sequencing service using Oxford Nanopore technology
Louisville, KY-based Eurofins Genomics US on Thursday announced it has launched a whole-plasmid sequencing service using Oxford Nanopore technology. The service will provide turnaround of samples on the same day that they arrive. Eurofins said it uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) generation 3 technology to quickly sequence whole plasmids without the...
MicroRNAs strongly associated with type 2 diabetes in study
Scientists at the NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) have found a set of small RNA molecules, called microRNAs, in human pancreatic cells that are strongly associated with type 2 diabetes. The results of the large-scale genetic analysis, published on Thursday in the Proceedings of the National Academy...
