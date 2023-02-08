ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

The Longmont Leader

Boulder County wants to change floodplain regulations

Boulder County plans to update its floodplain regulations in the Land Use Code. The changes being considered are meant to align county policy with new policies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mile High Flood District, along with clarifying a few areas. Kelly Watson, principal floodplain planner, emphasized during a public meeting on Thursday that the flood plain maps would not be changing with these updates.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Tour guides, gardeners and livestock caretakers needed

Help share the agricultural history of Boulder County by volunteering at the Agricultural Heritage Center. The Agriculture Heritage Center in Longmont is now accepting applications for the following volunteer positions:. Volunteer tour guides and farmhouse docents teach visitors about the agricultural history of Boulder County between 1900 and 1925. The...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Public invited to comment on 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program applications

In Fall 2022, the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) invited local governments in Boulder County to apply for grant funding as part of the 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Subregional Share Call for Projects. This funding is eligible to be used for a wide variety of transportation projects, including bicycle and pedestrian improvements, bridge repair and replacement, roadway reconstruction, safety, and transit.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Restaurant groups speak up against workers’ scheduling bill

Colorado restaurant groups are speaking up against a proposed bill that would tighten rules for worker schedules at large restaurants, retail businesses and some manufacturing facilities. House Bill 23-1118 would require businesses with more than 250 employees to release employee schedules two weeks in advance. Rep. Emily Sirota (D-Denver), the...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Neighbors argue cement plant must close down

Boulder County is investigating CEMEX for an alleged increase in truck activity at its cement plant after its mining operation was shut down. Richard Hackett, communications specialist for Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting, confirmed that the department sent a letter to CEMEX Feb. 7 requesting information related to complaints at the Lyons Quarry cement plant.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

Opinion: We can support oil and gas extraction and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The Colorado General Assembly is back in session, and addressing the issue of climate change has once again been identified as a top legislative priority. With the tendency for groupthink that can come from the kind of unprecedented majorities Democrats in both chambers enjoy, legislators must be careful that any policies they advance in the name of environmental protection also allow for the sustainment of critical advances in our quality of life.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in Colorado

As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Airport shuttle looks for a new home

Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora exploring residential street snow plowing

The City of Aurora might begin plowing snow from residential streets, as City Council members begin weighing options. That's something it doesn't do now and doesn't allow metro districts or homeowners associations within city limits to plow either. Councilmembers said the need for neighborhood snow removal has been a concern...
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Public Health Agencies Turn to Locals to Extend Reach Into Immigrant Communities

When covid-19 vaccines became available, Colorado public health officials initially relied on mass vaccination events publicized through Facebook, email, and texts, and required Coloradans to book appointments online. But when that go-big strategy drove large disparities in who was getting vaccinated, public health departments in the Denver area decided to go small instead.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

RTD proposes lower, simpler fares for buses and light rail

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) unveiled a proposal Thursday that would reduce fares and simplify the system by eliminating regional fares. The changes would include an expansion of income qualifications for the RTD's LiVE program and a decrease in fares for lower-income riders. RTD will present the proposal to its elected board next week, after a lengthy study of the system's current fare structure.
DENVER, CO
K99

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Feb. 10, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
