Boulder County wants to change floodplain regulations
Boulder County plans to update its floodplain regulations in the Land Use Code. The changes being considered are meant to align county policy with new policies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mile High Flood District, along with clarifying a few areas. Kelly Watson, principal floodplain planner, emphasized during a public meeting on Thursday that the flood plain maps would not be changing with these updates.
Tour guides, gardeners and livestock caretakers needed
Help share the agricultural history of Boulder County by volunteering at the Agricultural Heritage Center. The Agriculture Heritage Center in Longmont is now accepting applications for the following volunteer positions:. Volunteer tour guides and farmhouse docents teach visitors about the agricultural history of Boulder County between 1900 and 1925. The...
Aurora 55+ community struggles to maintain icy sidewalks, blames poor drainage
More injuries have been reported in a south Aurora 55+ community, but no significant remedy has been adopted to fix the poor engineering that's caused ice to build up on sidewalks in front of homes.
Public invited to comment on 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program applications
In Fall 2022, the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) invited local governments in Boulder County to apply for grant funding as part of the 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Subregional Share Call for Projects. This funding is eligible to be used for a wide variety of transportation projects, including bicycle and pedestrian improvements, bridge repair and replacement, roadway reconstruction, safety, and transit.
State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency program
Cannabis with medical radio-frequency identification tag.Photo byDaniel Oberhaus (2015) / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) Colorado energy officials next week will open a round of applications for a program designed to help cannabis growers save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Timnath residents petition to ban tall fences in effort to block TopGolf
A group of residents in Timnath, Colorado, are collecting signatures to hold a special election, with the goal of banning tall fences and, by extension, a proposed TopGolf location in their community.
Restaurant groups speak up against workers’ scheduling bill
Colorado restaurant groups are speaking up against a proposed bill that would tighten rules for worker schedules at large restaurants, retail businesses and some manufacturing facilities. House Bill 23-1118 would require businesses with more than 250 employees to release employee schedules two weeks in advance. Rep. Emily Sirota (D-Denver), the...
Neighbors argue cement plant must close down
Boulder County is investigating CEMEX for an alleged increase in truck activity at its cement plant after its mining operation was shut down. Richard Hackett, communications specialist for Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting, confirmed that the department sent a letter to CEMEX Feb. 7 requesting information related to complaints at the Lyons Quarry cement plant.
coloradosun.com
Opinion: We can support oil and gas extraction and reduce greenhouse gas emissions
The Colorado General Assembly is back in session, and addressing the issue of climate change has once again been identified as a top legislative priority. With the tendency for groupthink that can come from the kind of unprecedented majorities Democrats in both chambers enjoy, legislators must be careful that any policies they advance in the name of environmental protection also allow for the sustainment of critical advances in our quality of life.
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in Colorado
As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
Airport shuttle looks for a new home
Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
Aurora exploring residential street snow plowing
The City of Aurora might begin plowing snow from residential streets, as City Council members begin weighing options. That's something it doesn't do now and doesn't allow metro districts or homeowners associations within city limits to plow either. Councilmembers said the need for neighborhood snow removal has been a concern...
Public Health Agencies Turn to Locals to Extend Reach Into Immigrant Communities
When covid-19 vaccines became available, Colorado public health officials initially relied on mass vaccination events publicized through Facebook, email, and texts, and required Coloradans to book appointments online. But when that go-big strategy drove large disparities in who was getting vaccinated, public health departments in the Denver area decided to go small instead.
RTD proposes lower, simpler fares for buses and light rail
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) unveiled a proposal Thursday that would reduce fares and simplify the system by eliminating regional fares. The changes would include an expansion of income qualifications for the RTD's LiVE program and a decrease in fares for lower-income riders. RTD will present the proposal to its elected board next week, after a lengthy study of the system's current fare structure.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Micron begins global layoffs, Longmont office impacted
More than a dozen Micron employees were laid off from the company’s Longmont office this week, according to workers who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect their jobs. The computer memory chip maker announced in late December it would reduce its workforce by 10%, as the demand for...
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Lakewood ministry fights to stay open with $6,000 Xcel bill
A local ministry called the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help after getting an Xcel Energy bill for more than $6,000.
CO meth decontamination company explains cleaning, timeline of the process
The recent awareness surrounding testing for meth in public spaces is part of the reason why Peter Riley, the owner of Crystal Clean Decontamination, says he's as busy as ever.
Longmont police report: Feb. 10, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
