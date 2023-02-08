ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

foxwilmington.com

Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We’ve been continually on the beach watching for anything that might wash ashore,” said Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar. “We’re looking for anything in the water that could be suspicious or concerning.”
SUNSET BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Topsail Beach bridge to undergo routine maintenance

N. TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach will undergo routine maintenance starting Feb. 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 13 and March 20.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Two dead, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road early Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Eastwood Rd. and Military Cutoff Rd. around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday. “Two vehicles collided, leaving three people with severe injuries. Sadly, two individuals succumbed to those injuries at the scene. The third individual was transported to Novant NHRMC with severe injuries,” a release from WPD stated.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

WPD asking for help in locating missing 15-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to social media posts from the WPD, 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Tara Dr.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

NHC School Board transgender athlete policy raises questions about discrimination lawsuits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Opponents of a controversial policy over transgender athletes in New Hanover County Schools are raising concerns that the change could trigger civil rights lawsuits. The New Hanover County Board of Education voted 4-3 to undo a 2021 ruling that permitted transgender middle school students to...
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of S. 14th Street after a ShotSpotter was activated and a caller reported a body. On the scene, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

POLICE: Man bites officer during DWI arrest

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) – An officer is recovering after police say he suffered a significant bite wound during an arrest. Thursday evening, Wallace Police Officers pulled Brandon Murphy over to arrest him for driving while drunk. During the arrest, Murphy tried to run away. When an officer grabbed the...
WALLACE, NC

