foxwilmington.com
Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray “GLOW” at fundraiser for Wilmington school
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two of the most famous chefs in America served more than food at an annual fundraiser for Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW). Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray were special guests at the sold-out event at the Country Club of Landfall. The culinary stars dished...
foxwilmington.com
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Tyler Doyle was last seen Jan. 26 off the coast of North Myrtle Beach when his boat started taking on water. In the weeks following Doyle’s disappearance, thousands have taken to social media to find out what happened. Several groups have formed on...
foxwilmington.com
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
foxwilmington.com
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We’ve been continually on the beach watching for anything that might wash ashore,” said Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar. “We’re looking for anything in the water that could be suspicious or concerning.”
foxwilmington.com
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Navy vessel came ashore on Thursday in part of the North Strand. Multiple videos sent in from WMBF News viewers showed the Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) on the beach at Ocean Boulevard and Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove area.
foxwilmington.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Topsail Beach bridge to undergo routine maintenance
N. TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach will undergo routine maintenance starting Feb. 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 13 and March 20.
foxwilmington.com
Two dead, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road early Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Eastwood Rd. and Military Cutoff Rd. around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday. “Two vehicles collided, leaving three people with severe injuries. Sadly, two individuals succumbed to those injuries at the scene. The third individual was transported to Novant NHRMC with severe injuries,” a release from WPD stated.
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County detectives searching for suspect in wallet theft from Thistle Golf Club
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man whole sto a wallet from the Thistle Golf Club in Calabash. The theft occurred on Jan. 23 when the man allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards at various locations in Brunswick County and South Carolina.
foxwilmington.com
WPD asking for help in locating missing 15-year-old
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to social media posts from the WPD, 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Tara Dr.
foxwilmington.com
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) – Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine,...
foxwilmington.com
NHC School Board transgender athlete policy raises questions about discrimination lawsuits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Opponents of a controversial policy over transgender athletes in New Hanover County Schools are raising concerns that the change could trigger civil rights lawsuits. The New Hanover County Board of Education voted 4-3 to undo a 2021 ruling that permitted transgender middle school students to...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of S. 14th Street after a ShotSpotter was activated and a caller reported a body. On the scene, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
foxwilmington.com
POLICE: Man bites officer during DWI arrest
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) – An officer is recovering after police say he suffered a significant bite wound during an arrest. Thursday evening, Wallace Police Officers pulled Brandon Murphy over to arrest him for driving while drunk. During the arrest, Murphy tried to run away. When an officer grabbed the...
