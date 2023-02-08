Read full article on original website
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
abc12.com
Alma coffee shop halts work program for students with special needs
ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents of students who have some challenges in life are a little hot over a coffee shop's decision to opt out of a program they deem critical. The program allows students in Alma and Gratiot County to work for about an hour a week at a business. But one business has decided they don't need the help, which has upset some people.
cityofflint.com
City leverages ARPA funds into $1 million grant for St. John Street Memorial Park
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced recipients of its Michigan Spark Grants today, awarding $1 million to the City of Flint for development of the St. John Street Neighborhood Memorial Park on Flint’s north side. This grant will support improved and accessible trails, repaving over 3.5 miles of...
abc12.com
Midland business helps police department raise money
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – A Midland business helped the Midland Police Department with fundraising on Friday. Grove Tea Lounge held a deal where if a donut was bought, they donated a dollar to the Midland Police Department's fundraiser. The Midland Police Department is competing against the Bay City Department...
abc12.com
Businesses, students, and shelters deal with boil water advisory
FLINT, Mich (WJRT) - Friday's water main break has everyone in Flint boiling their water. And for some it's an easier problem to solve than others. "So we pulled a group together. We got emergency communications together," said Michael Lane, environmental health director for U of M-Flint,. They notified students...
WILX-TV
Black entrepreneurs face additional obstacles keeping businesses afloat
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most people feel the effects of a struggling economy, whether it’s inflation, labor shortages or supply chain issues. Some Black entrepreneurs can face additional obstacles when starting up their own businesses. Starting a small business comes with a lot of challenges. “Whether Black, or white,...
abc12.com
Hope, Healing & Remembrance Service in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - At the Church Without Walls, strangers came together to share their grief and unite in healing. The annual Hope, Healing & Remembrance service is a way to help family members cope with pain of losing a loved one. Johnny Dean spoke about his daughter, Katarena Morse....
abc12.com
Study: Black home ownership rates in Flint improved slightly since 2010
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 50 years ago, the city of Flint led the fight for for fair housing. After days of protest and a sit-in at City Hall, Flint became the first city in the nation to pass a fair housing ordinance prohibiting discrimination. A new study reveals African-American home ownership has not improved much since then.
WNEM
Flint residents and businesses impacted by boil filtered water advisory
Flint residents are frustrated with the city following a water main break that resulted in a boil filtered water advisory over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Excited Goat Coffee Company opens second location. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Excited Goat Coffee Company,...
Sexton High takes Dubai trip thanks to Eric Thomas Foundation
A group of students from Sexton High School had the time of their lives thanks to the Eric Thomas School Days foundation.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Flint
I think you are looking for the best hotel complete list in the Flint territory? In this blog page, you are going to know a complete list of the best hotel that is situated in the Flint territory. Also, a direction map link from your location, and estimate regular users...
orangeandbluepress.com
$400,000 Saginaw’s Houghton-Jones Neighborhood Association To Get Financial Support From stimulus Funds
The elected leader in Saginaw allocated a stimulus-funds to provide financial support for Houghton-Jones Neighborhood Association worth $400,000. The City’s $52 Million American Rescue Plan Act Stimulus. The Saginaw City Council voted 8-0 to provide the nonprofit organization with the funds. Two weeks after advocates made the case for...
abc12.com
Free Narcan vending machine placed in downtown Flint MTA center
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The rate of drug induced deaths in Genesee County has quintupled since 2000. Narcan continues to make a difference to those who experience an opioid overdose, but getting it in the hands of those who need it most is challenging. To combat the accessibility hardship, Genesee...
Former Bank Up for Sale in Flint. Only $300k with Vault Included
A former bank is now up for sale in Flint, Michigan. Just across the street from the Dort Mall in Flint, a rather unique property is currently on the market. This unique property is a former bank at the corner of Atherton Road and Dort Highway. The seller is motivated and asking for just $299,000 for it.
abc12.com
Flint Community Schools has dozens of teacher positions to fill
Attracting and retaining education professionals is a challenge for school districts across the country, even here in Michigan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to invest nearly $200 million into "Grow Your Own" programs like the My Future Education program which provides a pathway to becoming an educator. There are dozens of...
abc12.com
Highlight of the Night (Feb. 10)
DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Our Highlight of the Night goes to Ovid-Elsie's Ava Bates and Clay Wittenberg, who each hit go-ahead buckets in their respective games against Durand. Marauder girls won, 43-41. Marauder boys won, 49-47.
abc12.com
Director of St. Francis Prayer Center shares their mission
St. Francis Prayer Center in Flint provides people with basic needs. Director of the group, Debbie Hawley shared the donation process.
Inside the Highland Park barber shop nearing 80 years in business
Photojournalist John Ciolino visited Shep's Barber Shop and shares their story of a remarkable family's history and community legacy.
abc12.com
Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland receiving structural repairs again
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Vehicles will be able to cross the historic Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland this spring after the city completes a costly repair project, which begins Monday. Contractors will begin replacing structural steel components and the concrete deck from Feb. 13 until May. Currie Parkway also will...
UAW remembers Flint Sit-Down Strike with in-person celebration of White Shirt Day
FLINT, MI -- After two years of celebrating White Shirt Day online, members of the United Auto Workers marked the birth of their union together again on Friday, Feb. 10. More than 200 union members, officials and their supporters returned to UAW Local 659 on Friday, joining arms to sing “Solidarity Forever,” partaking in a communal bean soup lunch, and remembering the sacrifices Flint autoworkers made 86 years ago.
abc12.com
Bay City State Park celebrating 100th anniversary this year
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – An updated anniversary sign was revealed on Thursday for Bay City State Park in Bangor Township. Bay City State Park adopted its name on Dec. 10, 1923, and is preparing to celebrate 100 years of operation this coming December. According to the lead park...
