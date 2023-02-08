ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Who is Joe Woods? Here's what to know about new Saints DC | Inside Black & Gold

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPnFU_0kgVzOiX00

The Saints have their new defensive coordinator in Joe Woods, but who exactly is he?

We went through the files and broke down a good chunk of what to expect from the 52-year-old who got his coaching start at Muskingum University. Ever heard of it? Check it out on the latest episode of Inside Black & Gold.

Who is Joe Woods, Part 1 : A track record of DB coaching excellence

Who is joe Woods, Part 2 : Here's how he fits with Saints

Can't see the players above? Click here .

We'd obviously appreciate it if you took the time to check out the podcasts above for an in-depth look at Wood's career, but if that's not your speed, here's a quick resume.

PERSONAL

- 52 years old
- Native of North Vandergrift, Pennsylvania
- All-conference DB at Illinois State

JOB HISTORY

College
- 1992 : Coaching start as DBs coach at Muskingum College
- 1993 : Grad assistant at Eastern Michigan
- 1994 : Linebackers coach at Northwestern State
- 1994-'96 : DBs coach at Grand Valley State
- 1997 : DBs coach at Kent State
- 1998-'00 : DBs coach at Hofstra
- 2001-'03 : DBs coach at Western Michigan
NFL
- 2004-'05 : Defensive quality control coach for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 2006-'13 : DBs coach for Minnesota Vikings
- 2014 : DBs coach for Oakland Raiders
- 2015-'16 : DBs coach for Denver Broncos
- 2017-'18 : Defensive coordinator for Denver Broncos
- 2019 : DBs coach & passing game coordinator for San Francisco 49ers
- 2020-'22 : Defensive coordinator for Cleveland Browns
- 2023 - : Defensive coordinator for New Orleans Saints

NOTES : That's a long list, eh? A lot of jobs and a long career for a man who's only 52. There are a few things to keep in mind, one being that his career trajectory is very similar to his new boss Dennis Allen's. DA got his start as a defensive quality control coordinator and went on to be a secondary coach with the Saints. That's the position he held in the 2009 season when the Saints met the Vikings with Woods coaching the DBs, in the NFC Championship. The Saints won. Allen went on to be the Broncos defensive coordinator in 2011, and was ultimately hired as the Raiders head coach in 2012. It took Woods much longer -- draw your own assumptions -- but his elite track record can't be taken for granted.

Yes, he was hired onto Dennis Allen's staff in 2014, but that partnership only lasted four games. From there he went to coach DBs for the Denver Broncos the next two seasons, a team that won a Super Bowl and was ranked No. 1 against the pass in each of those two seasons. He was ultimate promoted to the the defensive coordinator for the Broncos on Vance Joseph's staff. That partnership only lasted two seasons, and he went back to his roots, signing on as the DBs coach and pass game coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 season. That team was also ranked No. 1 against the pass and went to a Super Bowl. Not too shabby, eh?

He parlayed that job into a DC role with the Cleveland Browns, a tenure that had its ups and downs. He was fired following the 2022 season after 3 years on Kevin Stefanski's staff. One notable adjustment: After coaching a 3-4 scheme with the Broncos, he was able to shift to a 4-3 and helped Myles Garrett reach a career-high 16 sacks in each of the past two seasons.

RECOMMENDATIONS

LB Anthony Walker Jr. : "I think he's one of the best coaches I've ever had before. First of all, great person, great just every day human being. Obviously a great coach, put us in position to be successful and we just didn't get the job done for him."

S John Johnson III : "Any time you don't have success, somebody's got to take the fall for it. ... Everyone on this staff is good people, good coaches so I know he'll land on his feet."

━━

Check out Inside Black & Gold wherever you get your podcasts.
LINKS: Apple | Spotify | Audacy ... remember to rate and subscribe!

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news

This year, the NFL rolled out a new format to the Pro Bowl, featuring a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game in place of the traditional game that’s been played previously. The move was rather unpopular among fans and certainly didn’t draw high ratings. And it sounds like one NFL star is to Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Report: Brett Favre Is Suing 2 Former NFL Stars

Brett Favre is reportedly suing Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Mississippi auditor Shad White, Alex Raskin of Daily Mail writes this Thursday.  The lawsuit brought forth against Sharpe and McAfee stems from what a Favre-spokesperson is calling "baseless defamatory allegations."  According ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Athlon Sports

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48

The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
COLUMBUS, OH
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy