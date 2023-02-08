Who is Joe Woods? Here's what to know about new Saints DC | Inside Black & Gold

The Saints have their new defensive coordinator in Joe Woods, but who exactly is he?

We went through the files and broke down a good chunk of what to expect from the 52-year-old who got his coaching start at Muskingum University. Ever heard of it? Check it out on the latest episode of Inside Black & Gold.

Who is Joe Woods, Part 1 : A track record of DB coaching excellence

Who is joe Woods, Part 2 : Here's how he fits with Saints

Can't see the players above? Click here .

We'd obviously appreciate it if you took the time to check out the podcasts above for an in-depth look at Wood's career, but if that's not your speed, here's a quick resume.

PERSONAL

- 52 years old

- Native of North Vandergrift, Pennsylvania

- All-conference DB at Illinois State

JOB HISTORY

College

- 1992 : Coaching start as DBs coach at Muskingum College

- 1993 : Grad assistant at Eastern Michigan

- 1994 : Linebackers coach at Northwestern State

- 1994-'96 : DBs coach at Grand Valley State

- 1997 : DBs coach at Kent State

- 1998-'00 : DBs coach at Hofstra

- 2001-'03 : DBs coach at Western Michigan

NFL

- 2004-'05 : Defensive quality control coach for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- 2006-'13 : DBs coach for Minnesota Vikings

- 2014 : DBs coach for Oakland Raiders

- 2015-'16 : DBs coach for Denver Broncos

- 2017-'18 : Defensive coordinator for Denver Broncos

- 2019 : DBs coach & passing game coordinator for San Francisco 49ers

- 2020-'22 : Defensive coordinator for Cleveland Browns

- 2023 - : Defensive coordinator for New Orleans Saints

NOTES : That's a long list, eh? A lot of jobs and a long career for a man who's only 52. There are a few things to keep in mind, one being that his career trajectory is very similar to his new boss Dennis Allen's. DA got his start as a defensive quality control coordinator and went on to be a secondary coach with the Saints. That's the position he held in the 2009 season when the Saints met the Vikings with Woods coaching the DBs, in the NFC Championship. The Saints won. Allen went on to be the Broncos defensive coordinator in 2011, and was ultimately hired as the Raiders head coach in 2012. It took Woods much longer -- draw your own assumptions -- but his elite track record can't be taken for granted.

Yes, he was hired onto Dennis Allen's staff in 2014, but that partnership only lasted four games. From there he went to coach DBs for the Denver Broncos the next two seasons, a team that won a Super Bowl and was ranked No. 1 against the pass in each of those two seasons. He was ultimate promoted to the the defensive coordinator for the Broncos on Vance Joseph's staff. That partnership only lasted two seasons, and he went back to his roots, signing on as the DBs coach and pass game coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 season. That team was also ranked No. 1 against the pass and went to a Super Bowl. Not too shabby, eh?

He parlayed that job into a DC role with the Cleveland Browns, a tenure that had its ups and downs. He was fired following the 2022 season after 3 years on Kevin Stefanski's staff. One notable adjustment: After coaching a 3-4 scheme with the Broncos, he was able to shift to a 4-3 and helped Myles Garrett reach a career-high 16 sacks in each of the past two seasons.

RECOMMENDATIONS

LB Anthony Walker Jr. : "I think he's one of the best coaches I've ever had before. First of all, great person, great just every day human being. Obviously a great coach, put us in position to be successful and we just didn't get the job done for him."

S John Johnson III : "Any time you don't have success, somebody's got to take the fall for it. ... Everyone on this staff is good people, good coaches so I know he'll land on his feet."

━━

Check out Inside Black & Gold wherever you get your podcasts.

LINKS: Apple | Spotify | Audacy ... remember to rate and subscribe!