If you received a speeding ticket tomorrow, would you be able to pay it?. Well there is good news from City of Victoria Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold... "Most people commit a traffic violation or other minor offense at some point in their lives. Too often, the deciding factor that turns a small mistake into a chronic struggle is something outside a person’s control: they are unable to afford their fines, or they cannot come to court because of their work schedule or because of a lack of transportation. These unresolved fines can turn into a serious problem because they can lead to holds on driver’s licenses and prevent residents from driving legally.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO