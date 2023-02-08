Read full article on original website
Related
The First H-E-B at the Corner of Rio Grande and Laurent
As I was scrolling through Facebook this picture popped into my feed and it brought back so many memories. The social media post was to gather employees for an upcoming store reunion. This was the grocery store of my childhood, well alongside, Dicks Food Store on Moody Street and Neuman's. That location was eventually flattened and the HEB that currently stands on Laurent was built.Oh yeah, it used to face Rio Grande and not Laurent.
Victoria Offers Speeding Ticket Payment Options in February
If you received a speeding ticket tomorrow, would you be able to pay it?. Well there is good news from City of Victoria Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold... "Most people commit a traffic violation or other minor offense at some point in their lives. Too often, the deciding factor that turns a small mistake into a chronic struggle is something outside a person’s control: they are unable to afford their fines, or they cannot come to court because of their work schedule or because of a lack of transportation. These unresolved fines can turn into a serious problem because they can lead to holds on driver’s licenses and prevent residents from driving legally.
When Garth Brooks Appeared at Walmart and Played in Victoria
With Garth Brooks celebrating his 61st birthday today, we thought it would be a great time to remember the now time that Garth Brooks once played in Victoria, Texas. Not only did he perform in Victoria, Texas but also made a special appearance at the old Walmart on North Navarro that is now a Hobbly Lobby. Who remembers that? See the photo below.
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria police investigate assault at Christ's Kitchen
VICTORIA, Texas - At approximately 1:35 p.m., on Friday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Avenue, in response to an assault. Through further investigation, officers determined that an assault had occurred between two subjects following an argument. The victim received minor injuries, and the offender was not located.
Victoria Museum Celebrates Black History Month with Inspiring Story
Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is honoring Black History Month by introducing the inspiring story of George McJunkin into the “13,000 Years” component of the permanent exhibits at the museum. One of American archaeology’s most significant discoveries was made by a black cowboy named George...
crossroadstoday.com
Suspect in Amanda Johnson murder case out on bond
VICTORIA, Texas - Fernando Colin Acosta Jr., the suspect in the Amanda Johnson murder case who turned himself into the Matagorda County Jail, is out on bond. The bond was set at $500,000. On Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office found a burned-out 2018 Ford Explorer with...
You Can Investigate Yorktown Memorial Hospital All Year Round
I know it's usually Halloween when we start bringing up the Haunted Yorktown Memorial Hospital. However, did you know that you can do overnight paranormal investigations all year round? If this is your thing, you can find the contact information at the bottom of this article. It is believed, by...
crossroadstoday.com
One injured in 2-car collision near Detar Hospital Navarro
VICTORIA, Texas - Two cars collided at the intersection of East Guadalupe St. and North East St. this evening around 5 p.m. As the cars crashed, a maroon GMC crashed into a silver Dodge causing the Dodge to roll over.
crossroadstoday.com
One confirmed death in two-vehicle crash east of Goliad
GOLIAD, Texas - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 59 five miles east of Goliad. One death was confirmed at the scene. Authorities say one of the vehicles had two occupants, and the other driver had one. This is a developing story as authorities continue to investigate the crash.
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 0