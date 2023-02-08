ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast

TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
TAMPA, FL
techxplore.com

How a drone from a Tampa Walmart makes deliveries

On the edge of Tampa, bordering Pasco County, Matthew Credle prepared a drone to make deliveries from a Walmart parking lot by air. Wind gusts? Check. Motors? Check. Battery power? Check. Pilots have the necessary licenses with them? Check. Credle, the 30-year-old Tampa DroneUp hub leader, didn't know when the...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time

SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
SARASOTA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023

Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

5 passengers hurt on United Airlines flight to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were hurt on a United Airlines flight on Thursday night, according to Tampa International Airport officials. Tampa airport officials said the five passengers were hurt aboard United Airlines flight 600 from Newark, New Jersey. When the plane landed in Tampa around 11 p.m., the passengers were taken to a […]
TAMPA, FL
Uncovering Florida

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day

A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
PLANT CITY, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST PETERSBURG – Bay Pines National Cemetery hosted graduates from the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN-8) Graduate Health Administration Training Program on Jan. 24. The graduates will go onto to become healthcare administration leaders at VA healthcare facilities across the region in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station

TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered

Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Urgent care practice for pets to open in Pinellas

UrgentVet, a dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, will open its first clinic in Pinellas County this month in the Tyrone community. UrgentVet has three existing clinics throughout Tampa Bay and is a similar concept as an urgent care clinic for humans, filling the gap between primary care and emergency care by providing medical services that do not require hospitalization.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

