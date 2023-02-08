Britney Spears has denied a recent story that claimed her friends and family are reportedly scared for her life and tried to stage an intervention for her. The pop star, who just last month asked the media and fans to respect her privacy, took to Instagram to respond to the story. "It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died," she wrote, referring to sources that told TMZ they were "afraid she's gonna die."

1 DAY AGO