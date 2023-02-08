Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hairstyle While Singing Ariana Grande Songs
Kim Kardashian is showing off her new hairstyle. On Wednesday night (February 8th) the SKIMS founder shared a series of videos to her Instagram Stories that revealed she had bangs cut into her flowing hair and has returned to being a brunette. Kardashian showed it off to fans as she filmed herself in front of a mirror while modeling different pieces from her SKIMS collection.
Britney Spears Responds To Claims Her Family Planned An Intervention
Britney Spears has denied a recent story that claimed her friends and family are reportedly scared for her life and tried to stage an intervention for her. The pop star, who just last month asked the media and fans to respect her privacy, took to Instagram to respond to the story. "It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died," she wrote, referring to sources that told TMZ they were "afraid she's gonna die."
