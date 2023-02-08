Read full article on original website
New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls
In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
US foreclosures rise 21 months in a row; Data shows Florida had 12th most nationally
Recent real estate data shows foreclosures across the US are on the rise, with Florida
Florida Cities Where Homes Are Selling Below Asking Price
It’s a tough market to become a new homeowner. But on the bright side, there are some Florida cities where some homes are selling below their asking price. Some are even a quick drive from the Tampa Bay area. We got the list from Stacker, who analyzed data from Redfin. They’re data shows sales from the month of December 2022.
Small Florida Cities Make List of "Cheap, Beautiful" Places to Retire
Florida has been a popular retirement destination as early as the 1920s. Some people prefer its warmer weather, and many find its lack of income tax to be an important financial consideration when one is no longer bringing in a paycheck from paid employment.
What's happening now with COVID in Florida: Here's a quick look
COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to fall across Florida as the latest wave of infections recedes. Here’s what the latest data show:. Fewest new COVID cases, lowest hospitalizations in weeks. 19,000 new infections, the fewest since the week ending Dec. 26 (Source: Health and Human Services Department). 1,978 hospital...
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cash
In the early days of the pandemic, about 20% of homebuyers bought their new house with cash (defined as having no mortgage information on the deed). Cut to October 2022, and that figure has increased to a whopping 31.9%, close to one-third.
How soaring Florida home values are impacting rent
It's coming as a surprise to some, a big increase in their monthly expenses either directly, or indirectly due to higher property taxes.
Florida has an affordable housing problem, but can lawmakers solve it?
The growing problem of a lack of affordable housing has been building for several years in Florida, but it exploded into an outright crisis in 2022, as rents on average increased in the state’s biggest metropolitan areas by 24 percent, according to rent.com. It’s an issue that many local...
Florida drivers paying third-highest insurance rates in U.S.
A recent study shows that the state’s drivers are paying some of the highest premiums in the U.S. when they buy automobile insurance. People who insure their vehicles in Florida pay the third-highest premiums in the U.S., based on “State of Auto Insurance in 2022,” a study published in January by ValuePenguin.com.
DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
New Citizens CEO discusses plan for Florida’s largest property insurer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The state’s largest property insurer has a new CEO. The board for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation named Tim Cerio to the post. It comes after the former CEO, Barry Gilway, announced his retirement after the last special legislative session. Cerio is no stranger to Citizen’s....
Governor DeSantis Receives Three Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until February 25, 2023, to act on these bills. SB 6B – Transportation of Inspected Unauthorized Aliens.
Florida nursing homes are seeing a major rise in severe violations
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NEWS_nursinghomesV.wav. Florida nursing homes are seeing a rise in severe violations. These incidents have practically doubled since 2019. Some of the reasons for these serious violations include staff shortages or inadequate training. According to the Tampa Bay Times, these citations were issued for things like neglect, abuse, and poor care. The cause of this increase in serious violations statewide is unclear. For example, a man was killed after he escaped from his facility in Florida undetected and was struck by a car. Residents escaping accounted for only a quarter of the violations last year.
Florida Citrus Forecast Takes Another Hit
The forecast of Florida’s orange production dropped again Wednesday, as efforts intensify to assist citrus growers who sustained damage in Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a revised forecast that said Florida growers will fill 16 million 90-pound boxes of oranges during the
Eight Florida Communities First to Achieve Blue Zones Community Certification in Southeast US
Blue Zones and Sharecare announced that the Southwest Florida communities of Naples, Immokalee, Ave Maria, Bonita Springs, Estero, Golden Gate, East Naples, and Marco Island each have achieved Blue Zones Community certification, marking the first places to earn the designation in Florida as well as the Southeast U.S. The certification...
More cash coming to many Florida residents with new tax changes
As inflation hits Florida hard, it is understandable that many people are noticing that their wallets are a bit lighter. In fact, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Miami had an inflation rate of 9.9%, which is the highest for a major city in the nation. (source)
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Proposed bill could have Florida renters paying monthly fees instead of security deposits
As Florida grapples with affordable-housing problems, lawmakers started moving forward Thursday with a proposal that could lead to renters paying non-refundable monthly fees instead of security deposits. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill (HB 133), with supporters saying it would provide an option to renters...
These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update
With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
