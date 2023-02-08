Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Why lung cancer doesn't respond well to immunotherapy
Immunotherapy—drug treatment that stimulates the immune system to attack tumors—works well against some types of cancer, but it has shown mixed success against lung cancer. A new study from MIT helps to shed light on why the immune system mounts such a lackluster response to lung cancer, even...
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure drug may prevent immunotherapy-induced brain swelling in patients with glioblastoma
Patients with glioblastoma—the deadliest type of primary brain tumor—may potentially benefit from immunotherapy medications called immune checkpoint inhibitors that stimulate an immune response against cancer cells. However, they may also experience brain swelling, or cerebral edema, during treatment. Cerebral edema is currently controlled by steroids that are highly...
MedicalXpress
New way to reduce progression of diabetic kidney disease discovered
A new method to reduce the progression of diabetic kidney disease, affecting 40% of people with diabetes, has been discovered by scientists. The University of Bristol-led study published today in JCI Insight, could help the 4.8 million people in the UK with diabetes who are four times more likely to need either dialysis or a kidney transplant.
Medical News Today
Novel drug combination shows promise in causing regression in cancer tumors
Although there are treatments that facilitate the removal of cancer cells by the immune system, cancer patients often transiently respond to immunotherapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, before developing resistance. A recent study conducted in a mouse model of immunotherapy-resistant pancreatic cancer describes a novel therapeutic, PD1-IL2v, that caused tumor...
MedicalXpress
Study finds that salt cuts off the energy supply to immune regulators
Eating too much salt, which is common in many Western societies, is not only bad for our blood pressure and cardiovascular system—it could also adversely impact the immune system. An international research team, coordinated by scientists at the VIB Center for Inflammation Research and Hasselt University in Belgium as...
Healthline
What Is the Success Rate for Deep Brain Stimulation in Parkinson’s Disease?
While it’s not for everyone, deep brain stimulation can offer long-term benefits for people with Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder characterized by difficulty with movement and coordination. Symptoms progress over time. Medications that increase your dopamine levels can typically manage them. One of the...
pharmacytimes.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Change Treatment Landscape for Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Approval of a novel antibody-drug conjugate ushers in new second-line option. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer for women worldwide, with an estimated 13,000 cases diagnosed and 4000 deaths recorded each year.1 Human papillomavirus (HPV) remains the most prominent risk factor for cervical cancer. Screenings, including Papanicolaou tests and HPV tests, and preventive HPV vaccines can reduce the incidence of cervical cancer. However, limited access to these prevention measures due to health disparities can increase the rate of cervical cancer in underserved patient populations.1,2.
Healthline
What to Know About Esophageal Cancer Staging
Esophageal cancer is staged on a scale from 0 to 4. The cancer stage indicates how far it has spread and how large the tumor is. Esophageal cancer is staged ranging from 0 to 4. Higher stages indicate more advanced cancer. Stages are then assigned letters within the stages. Letters...
MedicalXpress
A surgery option when epilepsy treatments don't work
For people living with epilepsy who have tried various epilepsy treatments to control their seizures with little success, there is another option. It's a surgery called resection of an epileptic focus, or resective surgery—where surgeons remove or disconnect the area in the brain that is no longer properly functioning and is generating seizures. Dr. Jonathon Parker, a Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon, explains how this surgery works.
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Pimavanserin for Parkinson Disease
Pimavanserin is an atypical antipsychotic indicated for the treatment of Parkinson disease-associated hallucinations and delusions. Pimavanserin (Nuplazid) was approved by the FDA in 2016 with breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of Parkinson disease (PD)-associated hallucinations and delusions. The approval was based on the findings from a 6-week clinical trial and extended open-label follow-up period.1.
Healthline
Can You Cure Bladder Cancer?
Early diagnosis and timely treatment of bladder cancer can drastically improve your survival. Moreover, bladder cancer caught in the early stages can often be cured. Bladder cancer begins in the tissues of your bladder — an organ that holds your urine. It’s a potentially serious condition that can result...
MedicalXpress
'Natural killer' immune cells can modify tissue inflammation: Study
Melbourne researchers have improved our understanding of how the immune system is regulated to prevent disease, identifying a previously unknown role of 'natural killer' (NK) immune cells. The Monash University-led study identified a new group of immune cells, known as tissue-resident memory natural killer (NKRM) cells. NKRM cells limited immune...
MedicalXpress
CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy gets personal
New adoptive T cell therapies—in which T cells, the immune system's natural hunters patrolling the body for foreign adversaries, are retrieved from cancer-riddled patients, super-charged and amplified outside the body, and then infused back into the same patient—are changing the prospects of cancer patients. Since 2017, when CAR...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Brenzavvy Approved in United States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin) as the latest addition to the SGLT2 inhibitor class of type 2 diabetes drugs, according to a press release from TheracosBio, the maker of the new drug. SGLT2 inhibitors are a class of type 2 diabetes drugs that have...
Medical News Today
How fast does oral cancer spread?
Oral cancer can spread quickly, so early diagnosis and treatment can help improve a person’s overall outcome and survival rate. Doctors will diagnose an estimated 54,540 new cases of oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer. . And experts estimate that these cancers will account for about 11,580 deaths in the...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Rybelsus Approved as First-Line Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) — the only GLP-1 agonist drug that is taken as a pill — as a first-line treatment option for type 2 diabetes, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a...
Medical News Today
The link between trigeminal neuralgia and multiple sclerosis
Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is a facial pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve. It causes brief but recurrent attacks of stabbing or electrical shock sensations. It can be a symptom of multiple sclerosis (MS), which happens when a person’s immune cells damage the myelin sheath of their nerve cells, causing sensitivity and pain.
Healthline
How Lymphocyte Counts Affect the Diagnosis, Staging, and Treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Lymphocyte counts help doctors diagnose, stage, and treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Other factors, such as the risk level of the type of CLL you have, also play a role. CLL is a slowly progressing type of leukemia that affects stem cells that will eventually become white blood cells called...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop new method for specializing and purifying human stem cells into interneurons
Injury to the spinal cord often leads life changing disability, with decreased or complete loss of sensation and movement below the site of injury. From drugs to transplantation, there are many scientific advances aiming to restore function following spinal cord injury. One promising approach is the use of stem cell...
