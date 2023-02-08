The performances of Circus Roncalli in Germany amaze the audience with the most beautiful holograms of wild animals. The horrible practice of using animals as a form of entertainment in circuses has been dwindling all over the world with a better awareness of animal cruelty. This circus in Germany is making waves for its innovative use of 'animals' as part of their circus. The shows keep the audience on the edge of their seats while a 3-D hologram of an elephant flaps its ears and hoists its hind legs. This cruelty-free circus captures the essence of historic circuses while assuring that no harm comes to any animals. As the German newspaper the Rheinische Post reports, Circus Roncalli was founded in 1976 and discontinued animal performances in the 1990s. As per BBC, this idea was unearthed by Bernhard Paul, the founder of Circus Roncalli, during the NFL Super Bowl half-time show in 2018.

