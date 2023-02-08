Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
German circus replaces live animals with breathtaking holograms and we're all applauding
The performances of Circus Roncalli in Germany amaze the audience with the most beautiful holograms of wild animals. The horrible practice of using animals as a form of entertainment in circuses has been dwindling all over the world with a better awareness of animal cruelty. This circus in Germany is making waves for its innovative use of 'animals' as part of their circus. The shows keep the audience on the edge of their seats while a 3-D hologram of an elephant flaps its ears and hoists its hind legs. This cruelty-free circus captures the essence of historic circuses while assuring that no harm comes to any animals. As the German newspaper the Rheinische Post reports, Circus Roncalli was founded in 1976 and discontinued animal performances in the 1990s. As per BBC, this idea was unearthed by Bernhard Paul, the founder of Circus Roncalli, during the NFL Super Bowl half-time show in 2018.
Jim Carrey explains why socialized healthcare is the foundation for a healthy society
No doubt it is fun to watch actor Jim Carrey on-screen in his comedic roles. But this time, he had an important message to pass on during his appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher" show. He defended the Canadian healthcare system against its critics. The conversation came around the time when they were discussing the upcoming congressional elections in the US and how democrats are always framed as socialists by the opposition.
Meet Vaughn Smith, a carpet cleaner who can speak 24 different languages fluently
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2022. In Washington, D.C., where embassies and diplomats abound, interpreters can earn six-figure salaries at the State Department or the International Monetary Fund. Vaughn Smith can speak 37 languages by his count—at least 24 fluently enough to hold a conversation. He cleans carpets for a living. The 46-year-old claimed it was "missing the point" to wonder why he continues to work as a carpet cleaner. According to one expert’s definition, a hyperpolyglot can speak 11 languages or more: the higher the number, the rarer the person. Nonetheless, there have been several undocumented cases of linguistic talent. Regardless, Smith's abilities have raised questions about the limits of human potential, The Washington Post reports.
