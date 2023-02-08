Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
Harry Styles' Big Win Called Out After Grammys Reveals His Personal Connection to Producer
Styles beat out Beyoncé and Adele for the 'Album of the Year' award.
Here’s How Much Beyoncé, Harry Styles and More Grammy-Nominated Musicians Are Worth
Music's biggest night is happening this weekend. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. EST. The star-studded award show will air live from Los...
Jay-Z Raps Nearly Five-Minute Verse in Last Supper-Inspired ‘God Did’ Performance to Close Out Grammys
Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy delivered hip-hop lovers the ultimate treat with their Grammy performance of “God Did,” which closed out the 2023 ceremony. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena before the camera cut outside, where Khaled joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and more in the middle of the street to keep the performance going. The performance went full “The Last Supper” when Jay-Z arrived to perform his nearly five-minute verse. The artists all sat at a long dining table in the middle of street complete with a feast and...
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton Take 2023 Grammys to ‘Higher Ground’
Stevie Wonder linked up with fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson and country star Chris Stapleton for a special performance at the Grammy Awards. Introduced by Billy Crystal — who gave a shoutout to his legendary producer uncle, Milt Gabler — Wonder took the stage. Backed by the group WanMor, he took the crowd through the Temptations’ “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” Robinson then joined the stage for “Tears of a Clown,” which he co-wrote with Wonder and Hank Cosby in 1967. For the finale, Stapleton joined for “Higher Ground,” sporting a cowboy hat with a turquoise stone. They...
Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations
Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
Smokey Robinson Explains Risqué Song Titles From New Album ‘Gasms’
Smokey Robinson has addressed the provocative song titles on his upcoming album Gasms. Speaking with Hollywood Unlocked on the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), the legendary musician talked through his pending release. More from VIBE.comRaheem DeVaughn And Goapele Don’t Rush Romance In “Love Around The Clock”Smokey Robinson's New Album, 'Gasms,' Arrives This SpringBerry Gordy And Smokey Robinson Honored As The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year “I wanted people to be curious. You know? People will say, ‘I gotta hear that to see what he’s talking about.’ So that’s what the purpose was,” explained the...
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Beyoncé emerges as Grammys queen; Styles wins album honor
LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé sits alone atop the Grammy throne as the ceremony's most decorated artist in history, but at the end of Sunday's show it was Harry Styles who walked away with the album of the year honor. The Grammys spread its top awards among other artists,...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Lizzo Just ‘Hard Launched’ Her Boyfriend at the Grammys—They Hosted a Music Show Together In 2016
It’s about damn time! Lizzo’s boyfriend was hard-launched right before the Grammys! If you’re on every social media app following the “Juice” artist you have a pretty good idea who Lizzo is dating right now. However, she made her relationship red carpet right before Music’s biggest night. Lizzo posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram when she attended the famous Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California. She captioned the set, “Hard Launch😮💨.” while photos showed her being very affectionate with her boyfriend Myke Wright. So many supportive comments flooded the “Truth Hurts” singer and flautist’s Instagram. “The way...
A White Woman Was Secretly Filmed Writing a Racist Email on a Plane — the Event Unfolds on TikTok
A platform like TikTok is home to all sorts of content, but not all of it consists of fun dances and silly trends. More often than not, people tend to capture or comment on some horrible events that unfold before them. Whether people are addressing false rumors or controversy, capturing offensive tirades, or exposing awful business practices and customer experiences, there are all kinds of videos on TikTok where people are captured committing some unsavory acts.
Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch
It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.
Upworthy
Dad takes his son for a manicure after his teacher tells him that 'painting nails is only for girls'
Time is changing rapidly and the current generation of parents is doing everything they can to debunk gender stereotypes. A father from California set an example by taking his son for a manicure after an incident at school, as per NBC News. Christian Shearhod said in a video shared on TikTok, "My son came home from school upset because his teacher told him that painting his nails is only for girls, so today I’m taking him to the nail shop!"
'At Least You Know I'm Singing Live': Adele FORGETS The Lyrics To Her Award-Winning Song At Las Vegas Residency Before Grammys
Soulful singer Adele had a lot on her mind when she took the stage for her residency at Caesar's Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas over the weekend. So much so that she forgot the opening lines to one of her biggest hits, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The now 16-time Grammy winner jokingly played off forgetting the words to Rolling In The Deep to her sold-out Sin City crowd.The British ballad singer kicked off her tenth weekend of shows for her Las Vegas residency — and those who were lucky to catch her Friday night special were given a unique performance.Adele dazzled the...
thesource.com
[WATCH] GloRilla Overjoyed as She Meets Beyoncé at the GRAMMYs
GloRilla had a TIME at the Grammys. In addition to taking part in the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop celebration, Big Glo got to meet Beyoncé. Glo hit Instagram and showed a video of hugging Beyoncé and stating “I love you so much!”. In the caption, she wrote:...
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Here’s Every Rapper Who Won at 2023 Grammy Awards
Hip-hop came out victorious at the 2023 Grammy Awards by winning big in many coveted categories. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the 65th annual awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The night was special for hip-hop. Before the start of the main show, which was broadcast on CBS, there was a pre-telecast ceremony where several trophies were handed out.
Luke Combs Shares Touching Background Behind ‘Going Going Gone’ Ahead Of Tonight’s Grammys
Country music singer Luke Combs is ready for tonight’s 65th annual Grammy Awards. Not only is the country music hitmaker up for three Grammy Awards, but he is also one of the several big names heading onto the stage later tonight to perform during the annual event. Combs took...
Comments / 0