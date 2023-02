Of the many celebrated people who have called Maryland home, there is no disputing that Frederick Douglass remains one of the most influential figures in its history. Born into slavery in 1818 in Talbot County, Douglass eventually escaped to freedom and became a leading voice in the fight against slavery. He was a gifted orator, writer, and publisher, and used his talents to spread the message of abolitionism and call for an end to institutionalized oppression and discrimination.

