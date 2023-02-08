Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. At press time, the price of Ethereum (ETH) was at $1,552, down 5% from yesterday and 6% from one week ago. The fall coincided with a market-wide selloff brought on by Kraken’s agreement to stop providing any staking services to US-based clients and its payment of a $30 million settlement to the SEC.

13 HOURS AGO