Phil Knight got a ton of praise for NOT watching LeBron’s record-breaking shot through his phone

The photo from the moment LeBron James broke the all-time NBA scoring record — among the many incredible shots from the night — that everyone’s talking about had SO MUCH to take in.

There was the shot itself, a midranger that was clearly going in. There was Thomas Bryant calling for the ball (LOLOLOL).

And there was Nike co-founder Phil Knight watching.

Now, that might not be noteworthy in the moment. But look at the rest of the crowd, including James’s kids Bronny and Bryce. Nearly everyone is using a phone to watch and record the moment happening.

But not Phil Knight! Check out the reaction on Twitter:

Everyone noticed!