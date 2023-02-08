ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Knight got a ton of praise for NOT watching LeBron’s record-breaking shot through his phone

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010rOI_0kgVhBkA00

The photo from the moment LeBron James broke the all-time NBA scoring record — among the many incredible shots from the night — that everyone’s talking about had SO MUCH to take in.

There was the shot itself, a midranger that was clearly going in. There was Thomas Bryant calling for the ball (LOLOLOL).

And there was Nike co-founder Phil Knight watching.

Now, that might not be noteworthy in the moment. But look at the rest of the crowd, including James’s kids Bronny and Bryce. Nearly everyone is using a phone to watch and record the moment happening.

But not Phil Knight! Check out the reaction on Twitter:

Everyone noticed!

Comments / 0

Related
sportszion.com

Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The poor Kings just can’t catch a break after the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades

The Sacramento Kings haven’t finished a season with a winning record since 2006. They haven’t won a playoff series since 2004. And now, after the blockbuster trades of Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns and Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Western Conference’s current No. 3 seed’s path to continued success just got more difficult.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway

Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James will not play Saturday versus the Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will look significantly different when they take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. After several trades that sent out Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones, they’re expected to start to break in newcomers D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, while another newcomer, Mo Bamba, will make his debut a little later after serving a two-game suspension.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Hart had a perfect three-word response to entering the Knicks' locker room for the first time

Newly acquired New York Knicks forward/guard Josh Hart isn’t hiding his delightful enthusiasm for joining his new team. After the Portland Trail Blazers traded Hart to the Big Apple, it reunited Hart with his old Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson and sent him to a potential playoff contender in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy