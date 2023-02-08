ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A definitive list of the 10 greatest Super Bowl halftime shows of all time

The pinnacle of all sporting events, of course, is the Super Bowl. Die-hard football fans eagerly watch to see how the NFL season will conclude.

Yet, for millions of people, the main event truly comes at halftime.

Viewers tune in to sing and jam along to the Super Bowl halftime show, a spectacle so entertaining that you forget about the biggest game of the year for 15 minutes.

The event has come a long way over the years. It’s grown from what once was a college marching band-centric affair to a star-studded blockbuster concert that draws the biggest names in music.

The headliner for this year’s halftime show — as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are in their locker rooms — will be Rihanna. But before we get to the jam-packed stage on Feb. 12, here are our picks for the 10 greatest Super Bowl halftime shows of all time.

10

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (2020)

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez made halftime show history being the first Latina duo to headline the Super Bowl. From hips shaking to a stripper pole, it was a halftime performance like none other.

9

Madonna (2012)

Madonna delivered a jaw-dropping, grand spectacle halftime show. It was the kind of high-class performance that should be used as a template when pop stars want to translate their hits to an arena.

8

Diana Ross (1996)

Belting out some of her greatest hits with iconic outfit changes and guest performers like Patti LaBelle and Tony Bennett really made the show for Ross’ halftime performance. But the icing on the cake was when Diana Ross was in the middle of singing “Take Me Higher,” and she hopped into a helicopter and flew off into the Arizona sunset.

7

Bruce Springsteen (2009)

“I want you to step back from the guacamole dip! I want you to put the chicken fingers down! And turn your television ALL THE WAY UP! And what I wanna know is: Is there anybody alive out there?!” With this intro alone to the Boss’ set you knew it was going to be epic. And before the ‘Meg knees,’ it was the Springsteen knee slide [right into the camera, might we add!]

6

Lady Gaga (2017)

Lady Gaga opened the show by singing a medley of “This Land Is Your Land” and “God Bless America” from the roof of the stadium. It was one of the most vocally impressive and visually stunning halftime shows in Super Bowl history. Her stage exit is probably the best the show has ever seen: she dropped the mic, caught a football toss and hopped off the staircase into nothingness. Now that’s how you close a show.

5

Dr. Dre and friends (2022)

Hip-hop finally came to the Super Bowl as Dr. Dre and his cohorts took over the SoFi stadium.

From Dre’s piano rendition of “Still D.R.E.” to Snoop Crip walking on stage, the artists managed to run through a medley of 11 hits — no wonder it won an Emmy!

4

Beyonce, 2013

Beyonce ran the show with superhuman renditions of “Single Ladies,” “Crazy in Love,” “Independent Women” and “Baby Boy.” But she did not do it alone — Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams launched from the stage and joined her for a long-awaited reunion of Destiny Child. Their performance was so astonishing they literally blew half of the lights at the Superdome.

3

Michael Jackson (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltOAv_0kgVeseM00
(AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)

Michael Jackson changed the game for the super bowl halftime show, he was the first superstar to perform at the Super Bowl – ending the marching band era and setting the standard. Performing a handful of hits, the highlight was, of course, MJ moonwalking across the stage.

2

U2 (2002)

The most patriotic Super Bowl halftime show belongs to the Irish band U2 — believe it or not. It was one of the greatest live-TV rock & roll moments. Their performance was the first after 9/11. U2 found a way to make the show strong, and honorable.

1

Prince (2007)

A thunderstorm during your halftime performance would be a disaster for any artist. For Prince, singing Purple Rain in the middle of the downpour was cool and legendary. It was a magical addition to the show. One we didn’t know we needed.

