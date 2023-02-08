Paul Pierce had the weirdest tweets celebrating LeBron James as he broke the scoring record

On a night when LeBron James put himself on top of the NBA’s scoring mountain, surpassing the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, you’d expect people like his sons Bronny and Bryce to pridefully celebrate the moment. After all, they are his family. (You would’ve hoped the same of a teammate in Anthony Davis.)

One person we probably didn’t expect to celebrate James’ extraordinary record mark was Paul Pierce — his former longtime rival, most notably with the Boston Celtics. After James officially got the accomplishment, Pierce fired off a tweet where, among other things, he actually called the Los Angeles Lakers’ star the greatest of all time.

It was admittedly a little weird to see from someone like Pierce!

After Pierce received a ton of confused feedback to his initial tweet, he clarified that James getting the all-time scoring record also made him “underrated.”

While Pierce is another great, I’m not sure how much that particular “underrated” thought has merit. That said, even if the tweets were a little weird, it was still really cool to see him celebrating James.

