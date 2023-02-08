ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to put your hood up in Hogwarts Legacy and change your looks

By GLHF
 3 days ago
Harry Potter and the Wizarding World have always had a rather unique sense of fashion. Add to that the flamboyant way people clothed themselves in the 1800s and you’ve got the recipe for some truly stunning looks. Are you ready to become a trendsetter in Hogwarts Legacy?

Then we have good news for you. See, even though you will constantly upgrade your gear and find new stuff in the typical open-world RPG manner, you can keep your style consistent. That’s possible thanks to the way Hogwarts Legacy’s appearance system works. Once you’ve picked up a certain item, you will always be able to wear it, regardless of what your actual equipment looks like at the minute. And hey, if you’re in your Dark Arts period right now, you can even put your hood up to go slaughter some younglings. Wait, that’s the space wizards.

How to change the looks of your gear in Hogwarts Legacy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z12iX_0kgVeObu00

Navigate to your gear menu and hover over whichever piece of clothing you’d like to change. Press Square on PS or X on Xbox Series X|S to bring up another menu, which showcases all the various cosmetic options at your command. Collections appear at the top of the list, while random loot you picked up on your adventures is listed below.

Select whichever style you desire and your gear will then change its appearance accordingly, allowing you to remain a fashion icon among your classmates. Any stats on the items will stay the same, so there is no disadvantage to doing this.

How to put your hood up in Hogwarts Legacy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fw7t0_0kgVeObu00

Hoods can signify many things: just a moody teenager phase – Hogwarts must have never lacked those, seeing as how they made an entire house for them with Slytherin –, someone hiding a hangover, or some belonging to an ancient order of assassins to rid the world of a dangerous group of conspirators. Well, you can be as cool by putting up your own hood.

Go to the gear menu once again, hover over your cloak, and press Triangle on PS5 or Y on Xbox. This will raise or lower the hood according to your current wishes. You can pull your hood up even while having headwear on, which will hide whichever hat you’re currently wearing.

If you’re looking for more tips, check out our Hogwarts Legacy complete guide and walkthrough.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

