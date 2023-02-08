How to link Hogwarts Legacy to your Harry Potter Fan Club account

Before you can take your first steps into 1800s Hogwarts, you’ll be prompted to link your Harry Potter Fan Club/Wizarding World account to your WB Games account in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want some additional swag for your journey through magic school, this is definitely worth doing, as you’ll unlock a pair of cosmetic items this way.

This guide will explain how you can link your accounts and when you can claim your rewards for doing so.

How to link your Wizarding World account to Hogwarts Legacy

It’s not a problem if you don’t have a Wizarding World account yet: There is no required minimum account age to be eligible for rewards. All you need to do to create a new account is to follow the link provided in the game or navigate to the Wizarding World website through our link here. Follow the steps to complete the registration process, which involves sorting you into a house and getting you a wand. If you’re only interested in cosmetics, though, it’s easy enough to turbo through this process.

Once that’s done, navigate to the Legacy Connect page on the site and use the button to connect your Wizarding World account to your WB Games account – you can also just create a new one if you don’t have one already, requiring only an email address and a bit of time.

If you’re through the process on the Legacy Connect page, it’s all settled.

How to claim your cosmetic rewards in Hogwarts Legacy

First things first: What do you get for successfully linking your accounts? One item is the Beaked Skull Mask, a cool metal faceplate in the form of a bird skull, and the other is the House Fanatic School Robe. That robe’s design is based on your Hogwarts house in Hogwarts Legacy, not on the one from the Wizarding World website.

You’ll gain access to both items shortly after your sorting ceremony and receiving your Field Guide in Hogwarts Legacy. You’re then free to change into the outfit whenever you want.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.