Medicare Previews Plan To Penalize Drugmakers That Hike Prices Beyond Inflation
The Biden administration released new details Thursday on how Medicare will use new powers from the Inflation Reduction Act to claw back refunds from companies that increase prescription drug prices at a rate that outpaces inflation starting in 2025. The Biden administration on Thursday offered the first glimpse into how...
Era of ‘Free’ Covid Vaccines, Test Kits, and Treatments Is Ending. Who Will Pay the Tab Now?
Time is running out for free-to-consumer covid vaccines, at-home test kits, and even some treatments. The White House announced this month that the national public health emergency, first declared in early 2020 in response to the pandemic, is set to expire May 11. When it ends, so will many of the policies designed to combat the virus’s spread.
Worries Political Fallout From Spy Balloon Will Hit Medical Supply Chain
CIDRAP outlines how the Chinese spy balloon incident may influence critical supply chains that deliver important drugs into the U.S. system, including FDA inspections of overseas manufacturing plants. Also: Centene, infections from eyedrops, kidney disease tech startups, and more. As the US Navy examines the balloon and searches for its...
Congress Told HHS to Set Up a Health Data Network in 2006. The Agency Still Hasn’t.
In early 2020, as they tried to fight covid-19 across two rural counties in North Carolina, the staff of Granville Vance Public Health was stymied, relying on outdated technology to track a fast-moving pandemic. Lisa Macon Harrison, the agency’s health director, said her nurses’ contact-tracing process required manually entering case...
KHN Morning Briefing
As Gov. Gavin Newsom enters his second term, his legacy as governor and path forward in the Democratic Party hinge on his making visible headway on California’s homeless crisis. We lay out the possibilities — and challenges — as he unleashes an $18 billion battle plan. (Angela Hart, 2/10 )
US Suicide Rate, Lower During Covid, Rises To Pre-Pandemic Level
News outlets report on analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the suicide rate rose in 2021, after two years with a slightly lower level. U.S. News & World Report notes that disproportionate increases in suicides among people of color have happened recently. Suicide rates increased and...
HHS Preps States For End Of Covid Public Health Emergency
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter and fact sheet to every governor Thursday that described how the agency is planning for the transition that will usher in big financial and logistical changes for the health industry and for patients. On Thursday, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter and...
A Health-Heavy State of the Union
Health care was a recurring theme throughout President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address on Capitol Hill this week. He took a victory lap on recent accomplishments like capping prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare. He urged Congress to do more, including making permanent the boosted insurance premium subsidies added to the Affordable Care Act during the pandemic. And he sparred with Republicans in the audience — who jeered and called him a liar — over GOP proposals that would cut Medicare and Social Security.
Henry Ford Health Reveals $2.2 Billion Expansion Plan For Detroit
News outlets cover the details of a massive expansion plan for Henry Ford Health's Detroit campus, including a new joint medical research center with Michigan State University. Among other industry news, Orlando Health has launched its Hospital Care at Home program for some acute care patients. Mayo Clinic. Johns Hopkins...
North Carolina House Set To Vote On Medicaid Expansion
A bill introduced this week will likely lead to a North Carolina House vote on Medicaid expansion next week, AP says. The bill is the latest move in a to-and-fro tussle on the matter between Senate and House. Meanwhile, a Medicaid expansion bill died without a reading in Wyoming. The...
First Edition: Feb. 9, 2023
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. Driving through the industrial outskirts of Sacramento, a stretch of warehouses, wholesale suppliers, truck centers, and auto repair shops northeast of downtown, it’s hard to square California’s $18 billion investment in homeless services with the roadside misery. Tents and tarps, run-down RVs, and rusted boats repurposed as shelter line one side of the main thoroughfare. More tents and plywood lean-tos hug the freeway underpasses that crisscross Roseville Road, and spill into the nearby neighborhoods and creek beds. (Hart, 2/9)
Community Resurrects Colorado Birth Center Closed by Private Equity Firm
When a private equity firm closed Seasons Midwifery and Birth Center in Thornton, Colorado, in October, the state lost one of its few non-hospital birthing centers and 53 families with pregnancy due dates in November and December were left scrambling to find providers. But then staffers and community advocacy groups...
71 Norovirus Cases Linked To Las Vegas School Amid Nationwide Surge
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show climbing norovirus cases across the country, Scripps reports. An outbreak at a Las Vegas school has grown to 71 confirmed and probable cases. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the U.K. is also experiencing a higher-than-average surge. Cases of norovirus are climbing...
