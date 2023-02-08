As children, many of us were traditionally taught that America is a melting pot. As we get older, we learn to debate whether America is actually more of a salad bowl. These metaphors are often used to describe America's multiculturalism in that we are all together but we all still have distinct cultures. "Sometimes we forget that the melting pot should include services, businesses, healthcare… So if your population is diverse — and even if it's not — there should be that representation in all the spaces you encounter," said Angelica Spraggins MA, CRC, LPC, co-owner of Journey to a Trauma Informed Life. "A large part of why what we are doing at Journey is so important really has to do with being a reflection of the community that you live in," she said.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO