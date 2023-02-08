ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
9&10 News

This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan

February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
The Grand Rapids Press

Accumulating snow area shifting south; Wind Advisory now for all of southern Michigan

UPDATE: Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border. While the coming storm tomorrow is mostly a rain-maker, there will be a swath of accumulating snow on the cold side of the storm. The location of this swath of snow has shifted southeast with the data today. We also now have a wind advisory in place for southern Michigan.
wcsx.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
98.7 WFGR

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
whmi.com

Salt Truck Crashes In Genoa Township

A salt truck, owned by the Livingston County Road Commission, crashed into another vehicle Tuesday morning on Challis Road in Genoa Township. According to the Livingston County Sherriff’s Office, the driver of the truck lost control while attempting to navigate a curve on Challis Road near Bauer Road. The truck crossed the median and hit a 2021 Toyota Tacoma containing a 37-year-old Brighton resident and a 3-year-old passenger.
OnlyInYourState

The One Mesmerizing Place In Michigan To See The Northern Lights

The Mitten State has plenty of incredible natural wonders like our stunning sand dunes and the largest freshwater system in the world, the Great Lakes. But there is one elusive and unpredictable natural phenomenon that few Michiganders ever get to witness. But if you’re feeling adventurous and spontaneous, you can view the northern lights in Mackinaw City, Michigan.
wgvunews.org

Falling in Love with Michigan 2-11

Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
US 103.1

Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
