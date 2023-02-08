Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Michigan Open golf championship to have new home in 2023
The Michigan Open is on the move. The Michigan PGA’s premier championship will be held June 12-15 at Katke-Cousins Golf Course on the campus of Oakland University. The Michigan PGA signed a two-year agreement to hold the event there.
Voice News
Oakland University’s Katke-Cousins Course to host Hall Financial Michigan Open
ROCHESTER – The Hall Financial Michigan Open Championship presented by Brighton Ford and Make The Turn will be played at the Oakland University Golf & Learning Center’s Katke-Cousins Golf Course, the Michigan Section PGA announced today. The 106th edition of the state championship for Michigan golfers will be...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
fox2detroit.com
Huron-Clinton Metroparks offering free indoor swim lessons this winter -- How to register
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Children can learn to swim for free this winter thanks to a partnership between Huron-Clinton Metroparks and several locations around Southeast Michigan. The program will teach 1,063 students how to swim ahead of summer to help prevent water-related injuries and deaths. "Last year we committed to...
9&10 News
This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan
February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
Two Michigan dogs to compete in Puppy Bowl
Two Michigan dogs will be participating in this year's Puppy Bowl.
Cheers! Take a Look at the 10 Drunkest Cities in Michigan
Michiganders sure do like to booze it up and have a good time. However, there are some cities throughout the state that have a tendency to go a bit overboard with their alcohol consumption. That's exactly why they're on the list of the 10 drunkest cities in the state of Michigan.
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Accumulating snow area shifting south; Wind Advisory now for all of southern Michigan
UPDATE: Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border. While the coming storm tomorrow is mostly a rain-maker, there will be a swath of accumulating snow on the cold side of the storm. The location of this swath of snow has shifted southeast with the data today. We also now have a wind advisory in place for southern Michigan.
wcsx.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
whmi.com
Salt Truck Crashes In Genoa Township
A salt truck, owned by the Livingston County Road Commission, crashed into another vehicle Tuesday morning on Challis Road in Genoa Township. According to the Livingston County Sherriff’s Office, the driver of the truck lost control while attempting to navigate a curve on Challis Road near Bauer Road. The truck crossed the median and hit a 2021 Toyota Tacoma containing a 37-year-old Brighton resident and a 3-year-old passenger.
OnlyInYourState
The One Mesmerizing Place In Michigan To See The Northern Lights
The Mitten State has plenty of incredible natural wonders like our stunning sand dunes and the largest freshwater system in the world, the Great Lakes. But there is one elusive and unpredictable natural phenomenon that few Michiganders ever get to witness. But if you’re feeling adventurous and spontaneous, you can view the northern lights in Mackinaw City, Michigan.
wgvunews.org
Falling in Love with Michigan 2-11
Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
