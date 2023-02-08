ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

Don’t break up Yorktown, Somers & Eastern Putnam in Assembly District 94

Recently, I provided testimony at a hearing held by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC) regarding the potential redrawing of the lines for State Assembly. During my testimony, I encouraged the Commission to preserve the core of the existing Assembly District 94 and to revise its initial draft...
SOMERS, NY
GSCSNJ Elects Piscataway Resident Valerie Mason-Robinson to Board of Directors

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Valerie Mason-Robinson of Piscataway has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey (GSCSNJ). She joins 22 members who are committed to advancing the organization’s mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character and who make the world a better place, according to a news release.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ Tesla Driver’s Steering Wheel Falls Off

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Talk about a really wild ride!. Five days after buying an expensive new Tesla Model Y SUV, area resident Prerak Patel had its steering wheel pop off in his hands as he drove along busy Route 1. Patel, his wife Neha, and their children were heading...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ

