3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.Wilmington, DE
3 Low-Key Yet Romantic Bars Ideal For Date Night [Valentine's Day]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Chester Springs Celebrity Craftsman to Give Presentations at Philly Home + Garden Show
Carpenter and celebrity craftsman Jeff Devlin will be one of the guests who will be presenting at this year’s Philly Home + Garden Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, writes Timothy Walton for 6ABC. The show will feature over 250 home improvement experts. Devlin, who will also have...
Snow geese flock to Lancaster County creek for annual migration
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The snow geese migration at Middle Creek in Lancaster County is an annual sight to be seen. Typically the number of birds surpasses 100,000 at its peak, but this year's mild winter is having an impact. "The biggest reason I think we're seeing [the birds]...
wilmtoday.com
10 Fun Ideas for Under $20 in Wilmington, DE!
There are many things to do throughout Wilmo; eat, drink and shop at the local stores. Here are some great money saving options and activities we highlighted that are $20 and under!. 1. Brandywine Zoo – Located in the Brandywine Park along the river, the zoo is perfect for a...
sanatogapost.com
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Steel City Brewing to Help Rejuvenate Downtown Coatesville District
The new brewpub, helmed by local chef and restaurateur Phil Ferro, is just one of a few projects to be rolled out over this year and next.
Cecil County man opens Faithful Fitness, opened in Elkton on 'leap of faith'
While pushing you to pump it up and smiling from ear to ear, Bernie Cevis' mild mannered message of fitness hasn’t changed, but his location has.
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
Coatesville Chef’s Amish Soul Food Celebrates Black History
A Coatesville-raised chef grew up exposed to a unique cultural cuisine, and he wants to share it with the world, writes Sam Lin Sommer for Atlas Obscura. Chris Scott taps into his Chester County roots with a fusion of African American soul food and Amish cuisine. Scott now works out...
Sneak peek at Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville
At 128,000 square feet, Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the largest waterpark of its kind with a pair of body slides unlike any of the resort’s others in the country.
abc27.com
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
WBOC
Excitement Brewing: Beer Garden Construction Underway in Downtown Dover
DOVER, Del.- There is some exciting brewing in downtown Dover with construction of a new beer garden underway. A once-vacant lot may soon be reborn as a buzzing beer garden called "Rail Haus." Co-owner, Donny Legans, purchased the land two years ago with big plans to bring downtown back to...
Parents plead for safety in heated Brandywine board meeting
Complaints about safety at Springer Middle School at Monday night’s Brandywine School District meeting devolved into a shouting match between a board member and a parent. About 12 parents and several students told the Brandywine School District the same thing: They’re concerned and outraged about the lack of action after bullying, fights and other events have compromised student and staff ... Read More
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]
When it comes to markets, Lancaster is best known for its downtown Central Market, a historic public market located in Penn Square - also the oldest, continuously running public farmers’ market in the country.
Strangers with Candy: Delaware‘s Chocolate Box Murders of 1898
Mary Elizabeth Dunning waited until after dinner was over to open the box. It was August 9, 1898, and Mary was living with her father and her young daughter, Mary, in a lush mansion in Dover, Delaware. Her husband John, a war correspondent, had been called away on an assignment in Puerto Rico. Perhaps he’d sent the package, which had arrived by U.S. mail earlier in the day and been left at her father’s post office box. Or perhaps not: Their marriage was, to put it mildly, troubled.
Meteorologist Kate Bilo Was Moved to Daytime at Philadelphia's Channel 3
It's understandable when fans of a certain news channel get confused by what can seem like sudden shifts in the lineup. Philadelphia viewers of CBS Channel 3 were recently treated to such a shakeup when they discovered that Kate Bilo, who had been serving as the chief meteorologist for Channel 3 since 2015, would be stepping into a new role with the station.
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
Will foam cups, containers be banned like plastic bags?
A bill that would ban restaurant use of foam takeout containers, plastic straws and beverage stirrers, is being shopped around for co-sponsors in Dover. It’s the second time that Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, has moved to ban the containers and straws. A similar bill introduced in 2021 passed the Senate but didn’t make it to the House floor. The bill ... Read More
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
glensidelocal.com
Lynnewood Hall, vacant for 30 years, to be purchased and restored by preservationists
A small group of preservationists have committed to buying and restoring Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall, the 110-room Gilded Age mansion that has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. Edward Thome, 24, his friend and partner Angie Van Scyoc, who created the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation in...
