Women's Golf Posts Fourth Top Five Finish Of 2022-23, Tie For Fifth at FAU Paradise Invitational

The first stop on the national tour of the landmark exhibition Whitfield Lovell: Passages is in South Florida is at the Boca Raton Museum of Art (February 15 – May 21), and will continue across six states throughout the American South and the Midwest. This is the largest exhibition ever presented of Lovell’s work that focuses on lost African American history, and raises universal questions about America’s collective heritage. Organized by the American Federation of Arts (AFA) in collaboration with the artist, the exhibition is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Terra Foundation for American Art, and encompasses the entire first floor galleries of the Boca Raton Museum of Art (7,500 square feet). This is the first time these multi-sensory installations by Lovell are presented together in a museum-wide show of this monumental size and scope.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO