Tampa, FL

Women's Golf Posts Fourth Top Five Finish Of 2022-23, Tie For Fifth at FAU Paradise Invitational

By Official Site of the Bulls
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wuft.org

Former UF football player dies from self-inflicted gunshot near campus

Editor’s note: If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources. Kaleb Boateng, a walk-on player for the University of Florida football team until last year, died of a self-inflicted...
GAINESVILLE, FL
nova.edu

Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time

NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Oscar

Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami

Miami is a culturally diverse city, and its food scene reflects this. Mexican cuisine has a special place in the hearts of Miami locals, and there are many fantastic Mexican restaurants that offer a taste of authentic Mexican flavors. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations

The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Matchbox Las Olas & Big Buns on Fort Lauderdale's riverfront

MIAMI - It's waterside views at two side-by-side restaurants on the riverfront in Fort Lauderdale. Matchbox Las Olas is a sleek casual, yet sophisticated spot serving up American fare. Steps away is Big Buns D**m Good Burgers, a fast casual restaurant featuring enormous burgers and more. Both are owned by Thompson Hospitality, the largest minority owned hospitality group in the country. Founder Warren Thompson said South Florida is a perfect fit for growth. "I fell in love with South Florida and with Fort Lauderdale about 35 years ago," said Thompson. "Once I started the company, I always wanted to bring...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
islandernews.com

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment

File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
MIAMI, FL
Bay News 9

Police: 2 killed when commuter train hits SUV in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, the latest in a string of accidents that have plagued Brightline since its inception more than five years ago, authorities said. The train crashed Wednesday night in...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
D.C.A

Whitfield Lovell: Passages Major National Tour Kicks Off in South Florida at the Boca Raton Museum of Art

The first stop on the national tour of the landmark exhibition Whitfield Lovell: Passages is in South Florida is at the Boca Raton Museum of Art (February 15 – May 21), and will continue across six states throughout the American South and the Midwest. This is the largest exhibition ever presented of Lovell’s work that focuses on lost African American history, and raises universal questions about America’s collective heritage. Organized by the American Federation of Arts (AFA) in collaboration with the artist, the exhibition is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Terra Foundation for American Art, and encompasses the entire first floor galleries of the Boca Raton Museum of Art (7,500 square feet). This is the first time these multi-sensory installations by Lovell are presented together in a museum-wide show of this monumental size and scope.
BOCA RATON, FL
salestechstar.com

Creatio Brings Its Premier Face-to-face Event No-code Days to Miami/Fort Lauderdale on May 4-5

Join Creatio’s flagship 2-day deep-dive conference for digital and IT leaders on how to harness the power of no-code to automate workflows and CRM. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announces it brings its premier face-to-face event No-code Days to Miami/Fort Lauderdale on May 4-5, 2023. No-code Days will gather business leaders, tech experts, and IT professionals to explore how to harness the power of no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom in 2023 and beyond.
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Man killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after being hit by a northbound Brightline train. According to a PIO with the City of Boca Raton, it happened on Feb. 7 at 1 W Hidden Valley Blvd. The city said several witnesses were on scene and it appeared...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida man arrested, accused of running chop shop in Hialeah, police say

MIAMI - A South Florida man has been arrested after being accused of running a chop shop. Police went to D' Brothers Body Shop, located in Hialeah, to conduct an inspection when they noticed employees trying to avoid them. Inspectors say they found several cars that were stolen and stripped.The owner of the shop, Dayer Raul Leon was arrested for grand theft and other charges.Another man is also facing charges.
HIALEAH, FL

