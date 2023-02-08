ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Saginaw man dies in snowmobile crash

FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 67-year-old man from Saginaw died after a snowmobile crash in St. Louis County overnight.The county sheriff's office reports the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on a trail just east of Hingeley Road.Investigators say that the man was not breathing, and despite lifesaving efforts by friends and medical personnel, he died.The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are still investigating what led to the crash.
SAGINAW, MN
Grand Rapids Fire Claims Life of Unnamed Woman

A fire in Grand Rapids claimed the life of one individual on Thursday. According to the press release, at 5:19 a.m., the Grand Rapids Fire Department was alerted of a fire at a 12-unit apartment building on February 8. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the units on the main level upon arriving to the scene. While searching the apartment, personnel found one person in the unit’s living room.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Grand Rapids Woman Dead After Apartment Fire Takes Her Life

GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Five people burned after an explosion and fire in rural Nashwauk

An explosion and fire in rural Nashwauk has left five people with burns. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said the call came out around 8:30pm on Wednesday, at 15204 County Road 540. Five people were reportedly in a home that exploded, but were able to make it out and...
NASHWAUK, MN
Grand Rapids woman dies in early morning apartment fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- Authorities say a woman died as the result of an apartment fire in a northern Minnesota town early Wednesday morning.The Grand Rapids Fire Department says it responded to a 12-unit apartment fire around 5:19 a.m. at 1444 Southeast 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the main level in one of the apartment units.Firefighters found the lone resident of the unit on fire in her living room and removed her before performing lifesaving procedures.The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. No other injuries were reported, fire officials say.The cause of the fire is under investigation.All other residents at the complex were able to return to their apartments.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Itasca County Explosion Leaves Five Injured

NASHWAUK, MN
Virginia man charged after Monday’s double stabbing

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Virginia man has been charged with several felonies after allegedly pushing his way into an apartment and stabbing two people Monday evening. Ray Charles Brantley, 63, is charged with two counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and making violent threats.
VIRGINIA, MN
One Arrested For Impersonating Law Enforcement Officer In Cotton

COTTON, Minn. — A person was arrested Thursday night after allegedly impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer in the Cotton area. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says there are 3 known reports matching this person driving with emergency lights and stopping people. At this time there is no...
COTTON, MN
Did You Know That Duluth Has A Tiki Bar?

We all know that tropical weather is not a thing in the Twin Ports but that doesn't mean we can't pretend live somewhere warm, right? Nothing sets the scene for that more than a tiki bar and you may be surprised to know there is one right here in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens

DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
DULUTH, MN
Eichorn, Farnsworth statements on Huber dropping plans for OSB plant

Senator Justin Eichorn (R- Grand Rapids) and Senator Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) released statements on the decision of Huber Engineered Woods to drop their plans for an OSB plant in Cohasset, MN:. Senator Justin Eichorn (R- Grand Rapids) and Senator Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) released statements on the decision of Huber Engineered...
COHASSET, MN
Warming trend this weekend

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • February 10, 2023. Warmer and quiet weather returns for the weekend and into early next week. Some rain and snow chances will return mid- to late-week.
DULUTH, MN

