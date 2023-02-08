Read full article on original website
Saginaw man dies in snowmobile crash
FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 67-year-old man from Saginaw died after a snowmobile crash in St. Louis County overnight.The county sheriff's office reports the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on a trail just east of Hingeley Road.Investigators say that the man was not breathing, and despite lifesaving efforts by friends and medical personnel, he died.The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are still investigating what led to the crash.
lptv.org
FOX 21 Online
WDIO-TV
Grand Rapids woman dies in early morning apartment fire
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- Authorities say a woman died as the result of an apartment fire in a northern Minnesota town early Wednesday morning.The Grand Rapids Fire Department says it responded to a 12-unit apartment fire around 5:19 a.m. at 1444 Southeast 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the main level in one of the apartment units.Firefighters found the lone resident of the unit on fire in her living room and removed her before performing lifesaving procedures.The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. No other injuries were reported, fire officials say.The cause of the fire is under investigation.All other residents at the complex were able to return to their apartments.
lptv.org
boreal.org
Missing Wisconsin Girl May Be In Duluth Or Superior + Need Medical Attention
The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc, and others are reaching out to the public to help locate a missing teen girl. Isabella Caratzola has been missing from Iron River, Wisconsin since Monday, February 6, 2023. Authorities believe she may travel to Superior, Wisconsin, or to Duluth, Minnesota.
northernnewsnow.com
Virginia man charged after Monday’s double stabbing
VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Virginia man has been charged with several felonies after allegedly pushing his way into an apartment and stabbing two people Monday evening. Ray Charles Brantley, 63, is charged with two counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and making violent threats.
FOX 21 Online
FOX 21 Online
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Eichorn, Farnsworth statements on Huber dropping plans for OSB plant
Senator Justin Eichorn (R- Grand Rapids) and Senator Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) released statements on the decision of Huber Engineered Woods to drop their plans for an OSB plant in Cohasset, MN:. Senator Justin Eichorn (R- Grand Rapids) and Senator Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) released statements on the decision of Huber Engineered...
boreal.org
Warming trend this weekend
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • February 10, 2023. Warmer and quiet weather returns for the weekend and into early next week. Some rain and snow chances will return mid- to late-week.
