Washington State

The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

China Says Proposed U.S. Ban on Chinese Buying U.S. Property Violates Market Rules

BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States is violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in considering a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the United States, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. "Generalizing the concept of national security and politicising economic, trade and investment issues violate...
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Biden pushed a billionaire minimum tax – here's what Elon Musk would pay

During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his billionaire minimum tax. While the idea drew cheers, it's full of complications. CNBC's Robert Frank breaks down how such a tax would affect a billionaire like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. President Joe Biden drew loud...
Fortune

How much money you need to make to afford a $600,000 home

The average median sales price of houses sold in the U.S. stood at $467,700 in the final quarter of 2022. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. For first-time homebuyers, settling on the “right” time to buy feels a bit like a losing game—especially in this current market. Record-high inflation, paired with steep interest rates and a declining supply of new homes has made the road from renter to homeowner a more challenging one.
CoinDesk

Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
AUSTIN, TX
US News and World Report

China Tightens Requirements on Classifying Banks' Asset Risks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Saturday tightened risk management requirements on banks, requiring them to classify financial-asset risks in a timely and prudent manner, in a bid to better assess lenders' credit risks. From July 1, banks must classify assets beyond the currently required loans - including bond investment, interbank...
US News and World Report

Credit Suisse Warns of More Losses, Drawing Regulatory Attention

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group on Thursday reported its biggest annual loss since the 2008 global financial crisis after rattled clients pulled billions from the bank, and it warned that a further "substantial" loss would come this year. Battered by one scandal after another, the bank saw a sharp...
US News and World Report

Nestle to Pay Ex Manager $2.2 Million Over Bullying Case - Tages-Anzeiger

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle will pay a former manager 2 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million) compensation after a Swiss court upheld her claim of bullying while working at the company, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported. Yasmine Motarjemi was awarded the compensation by a court in Vaud, southern Switzerland, the paper said on...
CoinDesk

DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink’s smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker’s DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
US News and World Report

EU Leaders Agree Targeted, Temporary Support for Green Industry

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Friday they should allow "targeted, temporary and proportionate" support to ensure Europe's future as a manufacturing base for green tech products and counter U.S. and Chinese competition. The European Commission has proposed loosening rules on state aid for investments in renewable energy,...

