Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
US News and World Report
China Says Proposed U.S. Ban on Chinese Buying U.S. Property Violates Market Rules
BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States is violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in considering a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the United States, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. "Generalizing the concept of national security and politicising economic, trade and investment issues violate...
Google's CEO Under Fire From Employees After 'Botched' AI Product Demo
Google employees are reportedly not holding back their feelings as they blast CEO Sundar Pichai over the Bard launch and company's recent layoffs.
CNBC
Biden pushed a billionaire minimum tax – here's what Elon Musk would pay
During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his billionaire minimum tax. While the idea drew cheers, it's full of complications. CNBC's Robert Frank breaks down how such a tax would affect a billionaire like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. President Joe Biden drew loud...
Russian State TV Revives Effort to Reclaim Alaska From U.S.
"Alaska is ours again," said Yevgeny Satanovsky, the president of Russia's Institute of the Middle East.
Quartz
India has found a major deposit of lithium, suddenly making it a major player in batteries and EVs
The Indian government announced on Thursday, Feb. 10 that 5.9 million tons of lithium, a crucial mineral for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels, had been discovered in the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir. It was the first major discovery of lithium in India, with the only other...
ChatGPT predicts US dollar dominance will give way to a multipolar currency system as China's yuan gains influence
Insider asked OpenAI's ChatGPT to weigh in on whether the US dollar or China's yuan would be the world's dominant currency in the future. The chatbot asserted that a "multipolar" system was likely, instead of a system dominated by one or two currencies. ChatGPT also noted the rise of both...
A Top Republican Wants to Make the Most Dramatic Change to Social Security Ever
A past idea for reforming Social Security is being resurrected.
How much money you need to make to afford a $600,000 home
The average median sales price of houses sold in the U.S. stood at $467,700 in the final quarter of 2022. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. For first-time homebuyers, settling on the “right” time to buy feels a bit like a losing game—especially in this current market. Record-high inflation, paired with steep interest rates and a declining supply of new homes has made the road from renter to homeowner a more challenging one.
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
CoinDesk
Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
US News and World Report
China Tightens Requirements on Classifying Banks' Asset Risks
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Saturday tightened risk management requirements on banks, requiring them to classify financial-asset risks in a timely and prudent manner, in a bid to better assess lenders' credit risks. From July 1, banks must classify assets beyond the currently required loans - including bond investment, interbank...
US News and World Report
Credit Suisse Warns of More Losses, Drawing Regulatory Attention
ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group on Thursday reported its biggest annual loss since the 2008 global financial crisis after rattled clients pulled billions from the bank, and it warned that a further "substantial" loss would come this year. Battered by one scandal after another, the bank saw a sharp...
Biden has big plans for junk fees, a billionaire’s tax and paid leave. But can he actually enact them?
President Joe Biden is pursuing an aggressive economic agenda aimed at boosting worker power, taxing the rich, reducing fees and taking on dominant corporations. But with Republicans in control of the House — and eager to block the president’s wishlist — Biden doesn’t have a pathway to enact many of the economic reforms announced at…
Bill Gates Reveals the Next Big Thing
The co-founder of Microsoft is convinced that artificial intelligence like ChatGPT will radically change our world.
US News and World Report
Nestle to Pay Ex Manager $2.2 Million Over Bullying Case - Tages-Anzeiger
ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle will pay a former manager 2 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million) compensation after a Swiss court upheld her claim of bullying while working at the company, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported. Yasmine Motarjemi was awarded the compensation by a court in Vaud, southern Switzerland, the paper said on...
CoinDesk
DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink’s smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker’s DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
CNBC
Tether records surprise profit as stablecoin giant aims to put reserve controversy behind it
Tether on Thursday said it generated $700 million of profit in the December quarter, which the firm has used to boost its reserves. Tether makes money from various fees, and issuing loans to other institutions, and investments in digital tokens and precious metals. The firm has long been dogged by...
US News and World Report
EU Leaders Agree Targeted, Temporary Support for Green Industry
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Friday they should allow "targeted, temporary and proportionate" support to ensure Europe's future as a manufacturing base for green tech products and counter U.S. and Chinese competition. The European Commission has proposed loosening rules on state aid for investments in renewable energy,...
Comments / 0