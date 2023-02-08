ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child Sex Abuse: Local investigation leads to arrest

By The Chronicle
 3 days ago

A St. Helens resident is facing criminal charges following a child sex abuse investigation.

At approximately 1:54 p.m. Monday, Feb.6, St. Helens Police officers arrested Kurtis Austin, 32, of St. Helens. Austin was lodged at Columbia County Jail on charges of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the First Degree, Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the Second Degree, and Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree.

The arrest caps a three-month investigation which began in December 2022 when St. Helens Police officers received information that alleged Austin had sexual contact with a minor.

Investigators seized a digital device of Austin’s as part of an executed search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing, according to St. Helens Police. If you have any information related to the charges against Austin, you are asked to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.

