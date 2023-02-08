Aqua Gardens' greens now on sale on Saturday mornings

Those who commute along Highway SS south of Rice Lake may have seen a new gray and gold sign go up recently stating "Produce Sale, AG, Local Greens, Wholesale Prices, Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon."

That would be Aqua Garden, which began operations last summer in Building No. 5 of what was once the Mommsen's potato warehouse.

Owner Colin Bursik said, "We are starting a produce sale on Saturday mornings. This is so we can ensure we give the Rice Lake community access to our fresh produce. We just want to get the word out to the community so people know there is high quality produce available for much lower prices than the grocery store."

Bursik is a third-generation grower, with both his dad Rob and granddad Jake, both deceased, having been in the greenhouse business, owning Dragonfly Gardens in Amery and later Turtle Lake. He inherited the growing gene but was more interested in growing plants that were a source of food than a source of beauty.

Along with lifelong friends Trent Dado and Tanner Wears, they came up with an aquaponic system in which water from walleye tanks drains into a filter that breaks it down into usable nutrients for lettuce, basil, cilanto and microgreens.

Needing space and the ability to control light and humidity, the vacant 50-foot by 200-foot Building No. 5 of the former potato warehouse was an ideal fit to their needs. With Aqua Garden as the company name, Wobbly Walleye Garnish Mix is their brand. Its slogan is "Grown by Walleye. In Wisconsin."

Although not available locally except on-site, their greens are sold at Dick's Fresh Market of Amery, New Richmond and Menomonie, three Festival Foods of Eau Claire and at Menomonie Market Food Co-op of Menomonie and Eau Claire.

For more details on this environmentally-friendly business still in its first year, go to Facebook, Instagram or their website at AquaGardenLLC.com.