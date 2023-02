— Kyle Davis, Sales & Leasing Agent, Commercial Properties Inc., a CORFAC International Firm — A market cooldown is likely in 2023 as interest rates rise and the investor pool becomes more cautious to some degree. I believe many investors recall lessons from the Great Recession and are not as significantly overleveraged, which means the effects of this market correction may not be nearly as drastic.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO