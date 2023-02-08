Probably best known for their soft flaks and hydration reservoirs, HydraPak is a trusted brand when it comes to water storage solutions. I’ve been using their soft flask in conjunction with a small Sawyer squeeze filter for years as my go-to bikepacking setup, since the stock plastic bag that came with the filter broke almost immediately. Soft flasks and reservoirs are great for bikepacking because they pack down small when empty, weigh next to nothing, and can be clutch when distances between resupply points get lengthy.

1 DAY AGO