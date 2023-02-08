Mobile sports betting could launch in Massachusetts at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10, the Gaming Commission’s executive director said Thursday morning. If mobile and online betting, which has generally accounted for 85 to 95 percent of the legal betting market elsewhere, goes live on that date, it would allow for wagers to be placed on the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, which begins March 14.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO