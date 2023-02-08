Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
Top Gaming Regulator Proposes March 10 Launch of Mobile Sports Betting
Mobile sports betting could launch in Massachusetts at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10, the Gaming Commission’s executive director said Thursday morning. If mobile and online betting, which has generally accounted for 85 to 95 percent of the legal betting market elsewhere, goes live on that date, it would allow for wagers to be placed on the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, which begins March 14.
whdh.com
Sportsbooks Took Forbidden Bets On Mass. College Teams
Two of the three sportsbooks that started taking bets last week came under Mass. Gaming Commission scrutiny within a matter of days for having accepted illegal bets — wagers on college basketball games that involved Massachusetts schools — and regulators are now trying to figure out what, if any, action they will take as a result.
whdh.com
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston
Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
whdh.com
Lobster fishers sue to block closure meant to aid whales
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that is designed to protect a vanishing species of whale. The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles (518 square kilometers) of Massachusetts Bay...
whdh.com
Encore, Plainridge Accepted Illegal Bets on College Basketball
Encore Boston Harbor took bets on a Boston College women’s basketball game and Plainridge Park Casino accepted wagers on a Merrimack College men’s basketball game during the first week of legal sports betting, both in violation of the Massachusetts betting law that prohibits betting on in-state collegiate events in nearly all circumstances.
whdh.com
IRS mulls taxing Massachusetts tax rebates
Taxpayers who file their taxes early may want to hold off this year as the IRS considers taxing state rebates that went out to Massachusetts taxpayers last year. Eighteen states including Massachusetts handed out money in some sort of rebate last year. Now, the federal government may take some of that money back.
whdh.com
State Police Superintendent Retiring Next Week
State Police Col. Christopher Mason is retiring effective next Friday, the Healey administration announced late Friday afternoon, creating a vacancy in the superintendent’s job that Gov. Maura Healey will now be able to fill with someone from inside or outside the State Police ranks. Mason’s retirement on Feb. 17...
whdh.com
Proposal seeks to restructure MBTA
A new proposal is seeking to restructure the MBTA, taking control of the commuter rail and ferry away from the T. State Representative William Straus, citing safety and efficiency, is proposing two bills which would put control of the ferry in the hands of a new regional port authority. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation would take over the commuter rail.
whdh.com
Temperatures could reach record highs a week after hitting record lows in eastern Mass.
Daytime temperatures in Boston could reach up to 60 degrees on Friday and tie a record set in 1990, just a week after record cold swept through the area. By noontime and the early afternoon today, temps between Boston and most of Rhode Island could rise up to highs of 60 degrees, while parts of the Cape and central Mass. see a slightly cooler 55.
Comments / 0