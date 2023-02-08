ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Top Gaming Regulator Proposes March 10 Launch of Mobile Sports Betting

Mobile sports betting could launch in Massachusetts at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10, the Gaming Commission’s executive director said Thursday morning. If mobile and online betting, which has generally accounted for 85 to 95 percent of the legal betting market elsewhere, goes live on that date, it would allow for wagers to be placed on the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, which begins March 14.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sportsbooks Took Forbidden Bets On Mass. College Teams

Two of the three sportsbooks that started taking bets last week came under Mass. Gaming Commission scrutiny within a matter of days for having accepted illegal bets — wagers on college basketball games that involved Massachusetts schools — and regulators are now trying to figure out what, if any, action they will take as a result.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston

Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
REVERE, MA
Lobster fishers sue to block closure meant to aid whales

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that is designed to protect a vanishing species of whale. The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles (518 square kilometers) of Massachusetts Bay...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Encore, Plainridge Accepted Illegal Bets on College Basketball

Encore Boston Harbor took bets on a Boston College women’s basketball game and Plainridge Park Casino accepted wagers on a Merrimack College men’s basketball game during the first week of legal sports betting, both in violation of the Massachusetts betting law that prohibits betting on in-state collegiate events in nearly all circumstances.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
IRS mulls taxing Massachusetts tax rebates

Taxpayers who file their taxes early may want to hold off this year as the IRS considers taxing state rebates that went out to Massachusetts taxpayers last year. Eighteen states including Massachusetts handed out money in some sort of rebate last year. Now, the federal government may take some of that money back.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
State Police Superintendent Retiring Next Week

State Police Col. Christopher Mason is retiring effective next Friday, the Healey administration announced late Friday afternoon, creating a vacancy in the superintendent’s job that Gov. Maura Healey will now be able to fill with someone from inside or outside the State Police ranks. Mason’s retirement on Feb. 17...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Proposal seeks to restructure MBTA

A new proposal is seeking to restructure the MBTA, taking control of the commuter rail and ferry away from the T. State Representative William Straus, citing safety and efficiency, is proposing two bills which would put control of the ferry in the hands of a new regional port authority. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation would take over the commuter rail.
Massachusetts State

