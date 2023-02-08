ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Texas A&M beefs up budget with $65M for Fort Worth expansion

Texas A&M University upped its investment in Fort Worth by $65 million. The university system approved a 40 percent budget increase, from $85 million to $150 million, during a meeting with the school’s board of regents, the Dallas Business Journal reported. “If you think about it, that’s sort of...
FORT WORTH, TX
therealdeal.com

Movers & Shakers: Concho Minick, Colin Cross, Hanes Chatham Jr.

➤ Douglas Elliman Real Estate appointed Concho Minick as its executive sales manager for Dallas. Minick was previously CEO and principal of Christie’s International Real Estate Ulterre. Minick will focus on helping Elliman agents manage and expand their business and recruiting new agents into the firm. ➤ Newmark added...
therealdeal.com

Rosewood comes full circle with branded condo in Turtle Creek

What could be more Dallas than a glamorous Rosewood Hotels & Resorts condo?. The hospitality company is working with local developer One Turtle Creek to build a high-rise condominium, Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek, two blocks from the Mansion on Turtle Creek Hotel, which was the company’s first property, the Dallas Morning News reported.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy