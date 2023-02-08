Read full article on original website
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Is Krista Allen Exiting from Bold and Beautiful?
According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Taylor Hayes might leave town if her marriage to Ridge Forrester doesn't work out. Before they could officially become man and wife, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood's Steffy Forrester dropped a bombshell: Thomas Forrester, not Brooke Logan, had called CPS.
Will Taylor and Brooke Fall in Love on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' rivals Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan have become best friends since dumping Ridge Forrester.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Is Setting Up the Last Character You’d Suspect to Get Armed and Dangerous
Sheila’s presence in Bill’s life is pushing one of his nearest and dearest to the brink. One way to fight fire, they say, is with fire. So perhaps it stands to reason that a reasonable means of fighting madness… is with more madness? That may be what The Bold and the Beautiful has Katie thinking these days.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Paternity Shocker -- Jack Blasts Kyle -- Adam Attacks Billy
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 6 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will learn which Newman brother fathered her child. She Knows Soaps reported that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) discovers Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) collided with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to sabotage Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) job at Jabot.
Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
'Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Katie Loses Grip On Reality, Forcing Carter To Make A Difficult Decision
The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will lose her grip on reality after learning about Bill Spencer's (Don Diamont) relationship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Taylor Hayes' (Krista Allen) role in Bill's shooting in 2018. Soap Dirt reported that it would force Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to make a shocking decision about his relationship with Katie.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Heartbreak: Why the Time Has Come for a Beloved Legacy Character to Die
Fans of The Young and the Restless may want to brace themselves, because with the CBS soap celebrating its 50th anniversary, we expect some tears of anguish along with joy. Why? It’s time, maybe even past time, to say goodbye to Paul Williams. It’s been almost two years since...
What Is Wrong With Bill on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Bill Spencer's relationship with Sheila Carter it raising concern among his loved ones.
Popculture
'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know
Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
SheKnows
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, February 6, through Friday, February 10 — so tough, as a matter of fact, that Steffy is pushed to do something that a few months ago we couldn’t have imagined her doing! What? Read on and find out that and a whole lot more about what the show has in store.
Who Is Heather on ‘The Young and the Restless’?
'The Young and the Restless' character Heather Steven is set to make her return to the CBS soap opera.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont Finally Addresses the Rumor That’s Swirled Around Him for Years
From the moment soap fans first saw Don Diamont as Days of Our Lives‘ Carlo, they knew he was something special. But it might have been the way he seamlessly transitioned from playing Young & Restless‘ Brad to Bold & Beautiful‘s Bill which proved just how major a talent the guy really is.
Is Adam Newman saying goodbye to Genoa City on The Young and the Restless?
Last November TVline warned that there were some big exits coming on The Young and the Restless and that Kelsey Wang ( Allie Nygyen) and Rory Gibson (Noah Newman) had already been taken off contract. The rumor mill suggested heads would roll by March 26 when Y&R celebrates 50 years and Mark Grossman (Adam Newman) was mentioned as possibly being fired. Reasons were given by TVline why his character would stick around Genoa City so let's take a look at why Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) youngest son might get the axe.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma Drops Some ‘Good News’ and ‘Bad News’
The former ABC soap actor has a message — but it comes with a price. Marcus Coloma may no longer be playing Nikolas on General Hospital but he’s staying busy and keeping fans up to date on what he’s been up to these days. The actor is currently in Florida, playing Mr. Mom to his daughter Coco and has posted a few videos of him taking care of his house. In fact, seeing how tidy he’s kept things, fans asked if he’d come and clean their homes, which sparked an idea — and The Dream Team was born! However, like Coloma posted, along with a video to prove it, there’s some “good news” and some “bad news.”
Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Growing Tired Of Billy
Billy Abbott has been his own worst enemy for many years on "The Young and the Restless," but he's slipped back into his bad habits more than ever in recent months. After Billy saved Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) from making an attempt on her own life, he's been borderline obsessed with being there for her. His savior complex reached a climax when his relationship with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) crumbled because of his self asserted obligation to Chelsea (via Soaps).
SheKnows
Holy Friday Cliffhanger! Bold & Beautiful Just Dropped a Bombshell That’ll Make Next Week Must-See TV
For weeks, Bold & Beautiful fans have been trying to figure out exactly what’s going on with Bill. Sure, the guy’s been something of a loser in love — despite being rich, powerful and handsome in equal measure. But would loneliness really be enough to push him into the arms of Sheila Carter?
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Suggests a Surprising New Leading Man for Brooke
This “kinda sexy” newcomer might have a little trouble fitting in. When it comes to daytime leading men, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Brooke has had her fair share, and her portrayer, Katherine Kelly Lang, recently suggested yet another new love interest for her character. The CBS soap vet posted a couple of photos alongside the topic of conversation and asked followers, “What do you think?” New love interest for ‘Brooke’?”
SheKnows
General Hospital Bloodbath: Who’s Getting Killed Off?
It won’t just be the weather that gives us goosebumps this February, it will also be the chilling storyline that’s about to unfold. As if Wyndemere wasn’t haunted enough! In the weeks to come, the Grim Reaper will be making guest appearance after guest appearance on General Hospital as the morgue becomes busier than the nurses station. “Ava’s door is darkened twice over,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest, “and Spoon Island will run red with blood.”
SheKnows
Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!
But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
'Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jeremy Returns With An Epic Revenge Plot-- Vows To Destroy Jack And Diane
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) will return during the week of February 13. Soap Dirt reported that Jeremy would have revenge on his mind, refusing to leave until he destroys Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).
