RadarOnline

Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
Chrissie Massey

'Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Katie Loses Grip On Reality, Forcing Carter To Make A Difficult Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will lose her grip on reality after learning about Bill Spencer's (Don Diamont) relationship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Taylor Hayes' (Krista Allen) role in Bill's shooting in 2018. Soap Dirt reported that it would force Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to make a shocking decision about his relationship with Katie.
Popculture

'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know

Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
SheKnows

The Bold and the Beautiful

From Monday, February 6, through Friday, February 10 — so tough, as a matter of fact, that Steffy is pushed to do something that a few months ago we couldn’t have imagined her doing! What? Read on and find out that and a whole lot more about what the show has in store.
Cheryl E Preston

Is Adam Newman saying goodbye to Genoa City on The Young and the Restless?

Last November TVline warned that there were some big exits coming on The Young and the Restless and that Kelsey Wang ( Allie Nygyen) and Rory Gibson (Noah Newman) had already been taken off contract. The rumor mill suggested heads would roll by March 26 when Y&R celebrates 50 years and Mark Grossman (Adam Newman) was mentioned as possibly being fired. Reasons were given by TVline why his character would stick around Genoa City so let's take a look at why Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) youngest son might get the axe.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma Drops Some ‘Good News’ and ‘Bad News’

The former ABC soap actor has a message — but it comes with a price. Marcus Coloma may no longer be playing Nikolas on General Hospital but he’s staying busy and keeping fans up to date on what he’s been up to these days. The actor is currently in Florida, playing Mr. Mom to his daughter Coco and has posted a few videos of him taking care of his house. In fact, seeing how tidy he’s kept things, fans asked if he’d come and clean their homes, which sparked an idea — and The Dream Team was born! However, like Coloma posted, along with a video to prove it, there’s some “good news” and some “bad news.”
The List

Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Growing Tired Of Billy

Billy Abbott has been his own worst enemy for many years on "The Young and the Restless," but he's slipped back into his bad habits more than ever in recent months. After Billy saved Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) from making an attempt on her own life, he's been borderline obsessed with being there for her. His savior complex reached a climax when his relationship with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) crumbled because of his self asserted obligation to Chelsea (via Soaps).
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Suggests a Surprising New Leading Man for Brooke

This “kinda sexy” newcomer might have a little trouble fitting in. When it comes to daytime leading men, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Brooke has had her fair share, and her portrayer, Katherine Kelly Lang, recently suggested yet another new love interest for her character. The CBS soap vet posted a couple of photos alongside the topic of conversation and asked followers, “What do you think?” New love interest for ‘Brooke’?”
SheKnows

General Hospital Bloodbath: Who’s Getting Killed Off?

It won’t just be the weather that gives us goosebumps this February, it will also be the chilling storyline that’s about to unfold. As if Wyndemere wasn’t haunted enough! In the weeks to come, the Grim Reaper will be making guest appearance after guest appearance on General Hospital as the morgue becomes busier than the nurses station. “Ava’s door is darkened twice over,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest, “and Spoon Island will run red with blood.”
SheKnows

Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!

But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”

