SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
sixtyandme.com

Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
CNET

How Often Should I Wash My Sheets and Pillowcases?

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average American waits more than three weeks (24 days) to change their sheets, according to a 2022 survey from Mattress Advisor, which found most people believe unchanged bedding isn't "gross" until after 35 days.
CNET

Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
CNN

CNN

