Engadget
Apple's latest iPad Air models are $99 off right now
Grab the 64GB for $500, or $650 for the 256GB model.
Samsung will give you a free Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Lifestyle Soundbar when you buy a Samsung TV
Samsung's offering some attractive deals on its more premium TVs
ZDNet
How to use your iPhone as a TV remote
Every time the Roku, Fire TV or regular television remote gets lost in between the couch cushions or tossed somewhere by a toddler, I'm looking for the individual manufacturer's app to control the TV. But, if you've got a compatible smart TV, like a Roku or Fire TV, or an Apple TV 4K, you can ditch extra apps and simply use your iPhone as your new remote.
The 10 Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars, From Sennheiser to Sonos
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The inclusion of sound into movies changed the industry. This is essentially the plot of the recently released Babylon—how incorporating audio into our media makes it even more realistic and provides an experience that makes the imaginary come to life. Who can forget the roar of a T-Rex in Jurassic Park? Or the crackle of a lightsaber beaming before battle in Star Wars? Sound is an essential part of how we consume information, which is why having the best...
CNET
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
Ring Video Doorbell 3 is down to the lowest price ever right now
Ring Video Doorbells are in a unique position in the smart home market. Not only is Ring responsible for the popularity of video doorbells, but it’s also still the market leader. There’s plenty of competition around these days, but nothing can match the simplicity and versatility of Ring’s lineup. Devices like the Ring Video Doorbell 3 are perfect examples of why Ring is still the best in the business.
technewstoday.com
How to Control Volume on Fire TV Stick?
Popular models of Firestick’s remote have a physical volume button for changing the volume level. These remotes are designed to control the volume of TVs, A/V receivers, and soundbars. There is also an Alexa button on remotes to give voice commands. However, in order to control volume, it is...
No, Tim Cook didn't just announce the iPhone Ultra
Even before the iPhone 14 was released in September, we began to hear rumours about the Apple's 2023 phone line up, which will presumably include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. But one of the most enduring rumours has been speculation about the introduction of an entirely new model, the iPhone Ultra.
Apple TV 4K 2nd-Gen is on sale for $105 at Best Buy
If you’ve read our Apple TV Plus guide, you know that things are really starting to heat up for Apple’s streaming service. There are so many great TV shows and movies available to stream now, and it still only costs $6.99 per month. Of course, the best way to stream Apple TV Plus is with an Apple TV 4K set-top box, and Best Buy has some impressive deals on the 2nd-generation model right now.
Futurism
The Best Smart Lights of 2023
Home automation is fast becoming the norm for all the convenience it provides—and smart lighting is now no exception. Connect a smart light to an available power source, typically a wall outlet or light socket, and then to a mobile app to control it from just about any location with your phone. Smart lights can also link with smart home systems, like Amazon Alexa, so that you can use voice commands—no more fumbling in the dark for your phone or light switch. Read on to learn more about these products and peruse some of the best smart lights available so you can choose what’s best for your home.
The best TVs in 2023
It's a great time to invest in new TV technology in 2023. The best TVs in 2023 include all the best new features and functions. These living room centerpieces are smart phone compatible, have gaming modes for your PS5 and XBox Series X, offer built-in access to your favorite apps and more. But before you add just any new smart TV to your shopping cart, there are some things you need to know.What do I need to know before buying a new TV?Before you buy a new TV, you'll need to know the major TV brands. That way, you'll explore the difference...
game-news24.com
Sonos would face the HomePod 2 thanks to two speakers from Dolby Atmos
Sonos could launch two new headphones in the coming months, the Era 100 and Era 300, both compatible with spatial audio. We learned that the American company Sonos was planning to launch three new products in 2023. One of them could be speakers with spatial audio, according to The Verge.
Samsung's new smart home hub does it all – if you have a Samsung phone
Remember when Samsung said it'd stop making SmartThings hardware? Good news: it's changed its mind
Best Bluetooth speakers for 2023
Bluetooth speakers are must-have audio devices for any music enthusiast. They allow you to easily connect the speaker to your phone to play your favorite songs at home or on-the-go. However, there are a ton of great Bluetooth speaker options on the market, including new smart speakers like the Apple HomePod 2, making it difficult to decide which one to buy. To help, we've compiled a list of the best Bluetooth speakers for 2023 across different categories and budgets. Top products in this article ...
technewstoday.com
How to Connect AirPods to Samsung TV? (Step-by-Step Guide)
AirPods are generally designed to work with Apple products like iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. However, you can use it with other TV sets as well, provided that your TV has an integrated Bluetooth function. Although you can easily pair and use AirPods with your Samsung TV, you are unable to access some advanced features like Siri and automatic ear detection.
ZDNet
Bose TV speaker, soundbar just dropped to less than $200 on Amazon
The Super Bowl is nearly here, and with the major sporting event, you might want to improve your home entertainment system at the last minute. If a new TV soundbar is what you're looking for, we have a budget-friendly option for you. Currently on sale at Amazon, Bose's TV speaker, a soundbar that will slot neatly under your TV, is available for a 29% discount. You would normally expect to pay $279, but with a price reduction of $80, the sale price is now $199.
Popculture
Samsung TVs Are Their Lowest Prices Ever on Amazon Ahead of the Big Game
We'll get straight to the point: Samsung TVs are hundreds or even thousands of dollars off on Amazon right now, and you can save up to $3,500 on the new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV currently. We don't know how long that price will last, so it's better to order sooner than later. If you're gearing up for the Big Game on Sunday, you can order a brand-new TV and have it at your house in time if you're an Amazon Prime customer. You can even add on professional mounting services if you don't want to deal with the hassle of setting up your new smart TV yourself.
Consumer Reports.org
Best 4K Streaming Media Devices of 2023
If you’ve bought a TV lately, there’s a good chance that it’s a smart TV with the ability to stream TV shows and movies, no extra devices needed. These days, 63 percent of all U.S. homes with internet access now own a smart TV, according to research firm Parks Associates.
Ars Technica
Report: Sonos’ next flagship speaker will be the spatial audio-focused Era 300
Sonos will release a new flagship speaker "in the coming months," according to a report Monday from The Verge. The publication said this will be called the Era 300 and that Sonos is prioritizing the device's spatial audio capabilities. The Verge claimed that Sonos is aiming for the Era 300...
The Verge
Philips Hue stops making some of its swankiest smart bulbs
Philips Hue’s glamorous, oversized dimmable smart bulbs designed as open lighting fixtures have hit a snag. “Aesthetic inconsistency” (i.e., they didn’t look good) discovered during consumer testing of the new Lightguide bulb line has caused the company to stop making the triangle- and globe-shaped bulbs. Kelly Hrank, public relations lead of Signify, which owns Philips Hue, confirmed the issue but said that the ellipse-shaped Lightguide bulb from the line that launched last year doesn’t suffer from the same problem and remains available.
CNN
