We'll get straight to the point: Samsung TVs are hundreds or even thousands of dollars off on Amazon right now, and you can save up to $3,500 on the new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV currently. We don't know how long that price will last, so it's better to order sooner than later. If you're gearing up for the Big Game on Sunday, you can order a brand-new TV and have it at your house in time if you're an Amazon Prime customer. You can even add on professional mounting services if you don't want to deal with the hassle of setting up your new smart TV yourself.

1 DAY AGO