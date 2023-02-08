Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBartow, FL
Well-known discount grocery store opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLakeland, FL
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
Backyard Breeder caught stealing pet dogs on surveillance video in FloridaJade Talks CrimeLakeland, FL
Related
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
WPBF News 25
Here's why Matthew Flores is facing a second-degree murder charge
Fla. — Matthew Flores is in jail in North Carolina forspeeding away from police while driving then-missing and now-deceased Lyft driver Gary Levin's red Kia Stinger. Flores was on the run from a warrant for his arrest on a murder charge in Wauchula, Florida – about 90 minutes northwest of Okeechobee.
Action News Jax
Florida sheriff’s cadet accused of theft on 2nd day at academy
A sheriff's deputy cadet in Florida is accused of taking ATM money while working a previous job for a cash-handling company, authorities said.
Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
Update to information released yesterday regarding fleeing to elude suspect Alex Greene
The following is an update to Sheriff Grady Judd’s briefing in Winter Haven on Monday, February 6, 2023. Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants Monday of the vehicle driven by suspect 21-year-old Alex Greene (DOB 8/16/01) just prior to the crash that ended the pursuit.
‘It’s upsetting’: Hillsborough deputy arrested on DUI charge, sheriff says
A Hillsborough County patrol deputy was arrested on a DUI charge shortly before midnight Thursday, according to officials.
Woman arrested after dog found with rope embedded in neck, deputies say
A Polk County woman was arrested after her dog was found with a rope embedded in its neck, deputies said.
Orlando police investigating carjacking near I-4 and Princeton St.
Orlando Police are investigating a carjacking near downtown Orlando. Police are in the parking lot of a 7-11 at the corner of Princeton St. and North Orange Ave.
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, leaving body for days
St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Thursday night in connection with a murder that happened earlier this week.
86-year-old crashes pickup truck into Polk County Dollar Tree
First responders were called to a vehicle crash Friday after a pickup truck slammed through the front doors of a Dollar Tree in Haines City.
Man in Clearwater accused of scratching Corvette, causing $3k in damage
Police said a man in Clearwater caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Corvette after he scratched the side of a vehicle with an unknown object.
30-Year-Old St. Pete Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives arrested Shakerra Long, 30, for 2nd-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham. Long was taken into custody Thursday at 11:35 p.m.acoording to police. Police say the pair were in a domestic relationship, and investigators believe Long stabbed Graham
'It's no joke': Manatee law enforcement urges parents to caution teens as investigation into school threats continues
PARRISH, Fla. — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are still investigating anonymous bomb and shooting threats made to Parrish Community High School in the past week. So far three students have been arrested – not for the threats, but instead for using the chaos of the lockdown...
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
‘Unimaginable’: Florida rapper recently acquitted of double murder arrested for killing pregnant mom, police say
A man who was recently acquitted of double murder was arrested Wednesday for killing a mother in New Tampa, the Tampa Police Department said.
WATCH: Burglars break into over 40 storage units at Tampa business
The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for three people who were caught on camera while burglarizing Life Storage Tuesday night.
CNN
1M+
Followers
186K+
Post
1166M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 5