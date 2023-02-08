Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Yellen: its 'good climate policy' if Europe adopts clean energy incentives similar to U.S.
SPRING HILL, Tenn., Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it would be "good climate policy" if Europe put in place clean energy incentives similar to those in the United States. "If Europe takes action to put in place subsidies similar to ours, this is...
kalkinemedia.com
Bonterra Energy Corp Says Averaged About 13,407 BOE Per Day Of Production In 2022
* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES 2022 RESERVES AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - AVERAGED ABOUT 13,407 BOE PER DAY OF PRODUCTION IN 2022. * BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - REDUCED PRODUCTION COSTS IN Q4 2022 BY 21 PERCENT TO AVERAGE ABOUT $16.11 PER BOE COMPARED TO $20.33 PER BOE IN Q3 2022.
kalkinemedia.com
Ford to announce new $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan - sources
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is expected to announce as soon as Monday it plans to build a new $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan, sources told Reuters. The plant is expected to be located around Marshall, Michigan, and eventually employ at least 2,500 workers.
kalkinemedia.com
Genedrive Says Genedrive MT-RNR1 ID Kit Receives Preliminary Recommendation By UK's NICE
* GENEDRIVE PLC - UK'S NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH AND CARE EXCELLENCE HAS PRELIMINARILY RECOMMENDED THAT GENEDRIVE MT-RNR1 ID KIT CAN BE USED BY NHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
kalkinemedia.com
Kamigumi Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 0.45% Of Shares Worth 1.3 Billion Yen
* KAMIGUMI CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 0.45% OF SHARES WORTH 1.3 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Gc Cell Corp Q4 Operating Loss 6.5 Billion Won, Swings To Loss From Year Earlier
* GC CELL CORP: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 6.5 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS FROM YEAR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
United Insurance Board Proposes FY Dividend
* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDENDS OF 10% OF PAID IN CAPITAL Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Canoo Inc Files For Shelf Of Up To 34.2 Million Shares Of Common Stock
* CANOO INC FILES FOR SHELF OF UP TO 34.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Fortress Biotech Inc Files For Shelf Of 647,000 Shares Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders - SEC Filing
* FORTRESS BIOTECH INC FILES FOR SHELF OF 647,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Solaredge Technologies Inc <SEDG.O>: Profits of $1.56 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
11 February 2023 12:24 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.56 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.11 to $2.01 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes seven "Strong Buy", seventeen "Buy", six "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the renewable energy equipment & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.82 percent from $1.52. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.89 to a low of $1.11. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty five analysts providing estimates is $352.95. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $879.23 million from $551.92 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 7 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $855 million and $885 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.56 per share implies a gain of 41.65 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.1 per share. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $115 million and $135 million. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin between $27 and $30. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.44 0.91 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.39 0.95 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.27 1.20 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.31 1.10 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 12:24 a.m..
kalkinemedia.com
Persol Holdings Co Ltd - Bought Back 485,500 Own Shares Worth 1.3 Billion Yen In January
* BOUGHT BACK 485,500 OWN SHARES WORTH 1.3 BILLION YEN IN JANUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Lig Nex1 Co Ltd Q4 Operating Profit 23 Billion Won, Up 15% From Year Earlier
* LIG NEX1 CO LTD: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 23 BILLION WON, UP 15% FROM YEAR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Mirvac Group Posts HY Total Revenue And Other Income Of A$855 Million
* HY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME A$855 MILLION VERSUS A$1,654 MILLION. * DECLARES INTERIM DISTRIBUTION OF 5.2 AU CENTS PER SECURITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
kalkinemedia.com
Daiichi Sankyo Co - Influenza mRNA Vaccine Project Selected For Japan Government Agency Grant
* INFLUENZA MRNA VACCINE PROJECT SELECTED FOR JAPAN GOVERNMENT AGENCY GRANT Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Fitch Revises Armenia's Outlook To Positive Affirms At 'B+'
* FITCH REVISES ARMENIA'S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS AT 'B+' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Rezolute Inc <RZLT.O>: Losses of 26 cents announced for second quarter
10 February 2023 10:21 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rezolute Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -26 cents per share, 54 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -80 cents. Losses of -32 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -21 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -32 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.38 -0.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.37 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.91 -0.65 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.69 -0.80 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 10:21 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Trinseo PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
How did these three US industrial stocks fare in January?. * Trinseo PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of $1.72 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of seven analysts for the quarter was for a loss of $1.45 per share. * Revenue fell 24.9% to $975.20 million from a year ago; analysts expected $1.07 billion. * Trinseo PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $10.44. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 43% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days four analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Trinseo PLC shares had risen by 30.1% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $365.3 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Trinseo PLC is $25.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 9 at 01:45 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 -1.45 -1.72 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -2.24 -2.91 Missed Jun. 30 2022 2.03 1.79 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.66 2.08 Beat.
kalkinemedia.com
BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of the company's workforce. Shares of Affirm were down about 18% in aftermarket trade. The move follows several other U.S. companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
kalkinemedia.com
Vale Indonesia breaks ground on $2.48 billion ferronickel smelter
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia broke ground on a 37.5 trillion rupiah ($2.48 billion) ferronickel smelter Sulawesi island on Friday, an Indonesian senior minister said. The Bahodopi project will produce ferronickel with 73,000 to 80,000 tonnes of nickel content per year, Vale has said. "I hope this...
kalkinemedia.com
Spanish insurer Mapfre's 2022 net profit falls 16% due to inflation and natural disasters
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Spanish Mapfre said oin Thursday its net profit in 2022 net profit fell 16% mostly because of high global inflation, as well as severe natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Brazil and Paraguay. The insurer company's net profit stood at 642.1 million euros ($688.84 million), down from...
Comments / 0