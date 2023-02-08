Read full article on original website
Acupuncture Market Trends, Size Estimation, Future Growth, Insights and Outlook by 2030
Acupuncture Market Research Report: By Product & Services (Services, Product), Application (Pain Syndrome Illnesses, Gynecological Disorders, Others), by End-User (Wellness Center, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Others) – Global Forecast Till 2030. The acupuncture market size is expected to cross the USD 151 billion by 2030 at 17.1% CAGR during...
Pediatric Medical Devices Market Expected to Witness a Sudden Rise with an Incredible CAGR of 8.7% | GE Healthcare (GE Company), Atom Medical Corporation, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt Ltd.
Globally, the market for pediatric medical devices (PMD) was priced at US$ 31,726.3 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 57,035.3 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2028. The market for PMD is observing robust development owing to the increasing incidence of prolonged diseases amongst the pediatric populace and rise in emphasis on the healthcare of the pediatric. Furthermore, rise in need for PMD and increase in R&D (research and development) worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like pediatric device advances threat and dearth of expert personnel are anticipated to hinder the market for PMD across the globe.
Skin Replacement Market: Digital disruption along with increasing penetration of 3D printing technology is expected to drive the market growth | Platelet BioGenesis, Tengion, and Cellular Dynamics International
In the last few years, the success story of cosmetic industry had been profound in comparison to other consumer products. The cosmetic industry is gaining recognition of which the market of skin replacement is having its major share across the world. The tendency is credited mainly to injuries related to burn and technological uses in the treatment of several skin-associated issues. Skin which has undergone burning enhances the chances of microbial and bacterial growths that eventually lead to fast reduction in body fluids. Therefore, in order to give protection to the skin, traditional skin grafts from the cadavers or from the donors were used. Though, approval of these alternatives was hindered owing to likelihood of rejection of graft and unapproachability of large skin patch. Henceforth, to solve this problematic situation of synthetic skin alternatives comes to light the option of treating deep skin wounds which stimulates artificial skin regeneration. These advancements in technology resulted to increase the chances of survival of burned patients and recently various skin replacement products have been applied in treating chronic injuries. The market for skin replacement is probably to mature at a relatively reasonable pace from 2016– 2020 before taking upsurge drift to 2023. The average sale is anticipated to rise above 1.5X from 2016 to 2023.
7.5% CAGR for Gastric Buttons Market to Hit $617.9 Million by 2028 – Comprehensive Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ latest study on “Gastric Buttons Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Offerings, Application, Usage, and End User, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach USD 617.9 million by 2028 from USD 400.0 million in 2022, with an estimated CAGR of 7.5%. The gastric buttons market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, neurological disorders, diabetes, and gastrointestinal diseases, and the rising geriatric population.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Pharmaceutical Fill and Finish Outsourcing Market Projected to Reach USD 4,010.51 Million by 2028
“Pharmaceutical Fill and Finish Outsourcing Market is projected to reach US$ 4,010.51 million by 2028 from US$ 2,657.04 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
N95 Masks Market Expected to Reach US$ 4,925.80 Million by 2028
According to our new research study on “N95 Masks Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Product, Distribution Channel, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 4,925.80 million by 2028 from US$ 1,914.54 million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. Factors such as prevalence of COVID-19 and increasing investments and initiatives by market players and governments are the key factors driving the market growth. However, the availability of alternative products is hindering the market growth.
Global Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 6.34% by 2027, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – BD, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Roche, Invivoscribe, NeoGenomics, Inivata, Lucence, BioFluidica, SkylineDx, MedGenome, Cepheid, Abingdon Health
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, the global blood cancer diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. The market is anticipated to grow owing to the growing prevalence of blood cancer worldwide, the increasing geriatric population, and the rising number of risk factors associated with blood cancer, along with the new products’ approval and launches. Some of the leading MedTech giants in the blood cancer diagnostics market include BD, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Invivoscribe, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inivata Ltd., Lucence Health Inc., BioFluidica, SkylineDx, MedGenome, Xian Tianlong Science and Technology Co., Cepheid, Abingdon Health, and others.
Medical Waste Management Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.2% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Medical Waste Management Market to 2027″ Includes Global Analysis and Forecasts By Service Type (Collection, Transportation and Storage, Treatment and Disposal, Recycling); Treatment Type (Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, Others); Treatment Site (Offsite, Onsite) and Geography. The global medical waste management market...
Neurofeedback Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide 2023-2030 | Neurocare Group AG, Bee Medic Gmbh, Thought Tech Ltd.
Globally, the market for neurofeedback system was priced at US$ 1,069.6 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 1,779.7 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028. The market for neurofeedback sysyem across the world is anticipating robust development owing to the rise in problem of neurogenerative diseases and rising prevalence of brain dysfunction across the world. Furthermore, rise in need for neurofeedback systems and increase in problem of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like time consuming techniques and neurofeedback system cost being high are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
Acute Lung Injury Market Expected to Reach USD 741.98 Million with CAGR of 4.7% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Acute Lung Injury Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapy (Mechanical Ventilation, Fluid Management, Pharmacotherapy, and Adjunctive Procedures) and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others) and Geography. “Acute Lung Injury Market is expected to...
Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Device Market Incredible Opportunities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2028
Globally, the market of handheld backscatter X-Ray Device (HBXD) was priced at US$ 51.6 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 75.7 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028. The market of HBXD across the globe is observing robust strong growth owing to the rising demand for highly effective and convenient safety devices and rise in the figure of smuggling and terrorist activities. Furthermore, the positioning of highly effective safety solutions and the COVID_19 outbreak globally is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like high handheld backscatter cost X-Ray devices and increase in demand for ergonomically intended equipment are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.
Global Leukapheresis Market : Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast (2021-2031)
The leukapheresis market size was valued at $245.65 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $561.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. Leukapheresis is a medical procedure that involves the removal of white blood cells (leukocytes) from the blood. This procedure is often used to reduce the number of white blood cells in the blood prior to a bone marrow transplant, or in cases where the patient has a high white blood cell count due to certain medical conditions such as leukemia.
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Projected to Reach US$ 2,865.42 Million by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 2,865.42 million by 2028 from US$ 1,780.98 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights major market drivers and prominent companies along with their key developments in the market.
Sports Mouthguard Market Share to Hit US$ 4,958.90 Million by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to our new market research study on “Sports Mouthguard Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to reach US$ 4,958.90 million by 2028 from US$ 2,419.89 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market along with the market drivers and deterrents. The factors such as numerous sports-related oral injuries and high treatment expenses and technological advancements in mouthguards drive the market. However, the lack of consumer awareness regarding the importance of sports mouthguards is hindering the sports mouthguard market growth.
Solvent Evaporation Market Projected to Reach USD 821.41 Million with CAGR of 6.7% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Solvent Evaporation Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Rotary Evaporators, Nitrogen Blowdown Evaporators, Centrifugal Evaporators, and Spiral Air Flow Evaporators); End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Research and Academic Institutes) and Geography.
Medical Perfusion Technology Market Expected to Reach US$ 962.60 Million by 2027
According to our new research study on “Medical Perfusion Technology Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Technique, Organ Type, and Component,” the market is expected to reach US$ 962.60 million by 2027 from US$ 707.10 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.
