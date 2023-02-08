CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry are expected to see as much as four inches of rain by Sunday morning as a cold front moves across the area. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the bulk of the rain will begin to move in late into the day Friday. The cold front will set the stage for a chillier weekend as upper-level moisture that will boost the amount of rainfall.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO