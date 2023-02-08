ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

BBC

Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists

Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
WALTERBORO, SC
FOX Carolina

Murdaugh trial recap: New testimony causes heated debate in court

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The third week of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial wrapped up Friday as the jury heard new details from witnesses close to the Murdaugh family. On Friday morning, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, testified. Simpson said she initially helped Murdaugh when he needed a translator, but he later approached her about helping Maggie around the house.
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in Johns Island murder

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Johns Island murder. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records. Charleston County deputies were called to the 2500 block of Gibbs Road to...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home. First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m. “Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to […]
WALTERBORO, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Bomb threat at Murdaugh trial turns out to be hoax

More than 200 jurors, witnesses and attendees of the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh left the Colleton County Courthouse Wednesday after a bomb threat. It turned out to be a hoax. The 2.5-hour delay was the latest twist in a sensational trial being viewed across the world....
CHARLESTON, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Orangeburg man shot, injured in Neeses

A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The man’s sister drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies responded to the hospital just after midnight Friday. The man provided deputies with the name...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Summerville man sentenced for murdering wife with butcher knife

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a 60-year-old man Thursday after a jury convicted him of the 2019 murder of his wife. Anthony Argoe of Summerville was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019, Solicitor David Pascoe said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. deputies searching for missing 87-year-old

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 87-year-old man. Jessie Jones was last seen Thursday at 8 p.m. on Sandlapper Lane. That is in the Pineville area of Berkeley County. Deputies responded to the area and...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

FIRST ALERT: Wet weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry are expected to see as much as four inches of rain by Sunday morning as a cold front moves across the area. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the bulk of the rain will begin to move in late into the day Friday. The cold front will set the stage for a chillier weekend as upper-level moisture that will boost the amount of rainfall.
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the Williamsburg County line. Deputies responded to the scene along Highway 52 after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Deputy Carli Drayton said. Investigators have not yet released any information about the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Colleton County courtroom, where the Alex Murdaugh trial is taking place, has been evacuated. A bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel according to SLED. The building has been evacuated and SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threat....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
MONCKS CORNER, SC

