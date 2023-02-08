Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In testimony, Alex Murdaugh's closest mate claims that he confessed to using drugs and stealing money.GodwinIslandton, SC
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Paul Murdaugh's close buddy makes a crucial identification in a cellphone video during the Alex Murdaugh trial.Sherif SaadIslandton, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
BBC
Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists
Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
FOX Carolina
Murdaugh trial recap: New testimony causes heated debate in court
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The third week of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial wrapped up Friday as the jury heard new details from witnesses close to the Murdaugh family. On Friday morning, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, testified. Simpson said she initially helped Murdaugh when he needed a translator, but he later approached her about helping Maggie around the house.
live5news.com
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police made an arrest Saturday in an early-morning hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, Sgt. Craig Dubose said. Police, the Charleston Fire Department...
live5news.com
Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
Man arrested after body found outside Johns Island home last month
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old man is facing a charge of murder in connection with a body that was found outside a Johns Island home last month. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a home off Gibbs Road on January 14 after a body was discovered in the backyard. […]
live5news.com
Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in Johns Island murder
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Johns Island murder. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records. Charleston County deputies were called to the 2500 block of Gibbs Road to...
Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home. First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m. “Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to […]
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Bomb threat at Murdaugh trial turns out to be hoax
More than 200 jurors, witnesses and attendees of the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh left the Colleton County Courthouse Wednesday after a bomb threat. It turned out to be a hoax. The 2.5-hour delay was the latest twist in a sensational trial being viewed across the world....
Hollywood woman arrested after emaciated dog found with no food, water for seven days
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hollywood woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies found an unsheltered dog suffering from malnourishment on Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Cushing Road property following reports of a dog in a crate with no access to food or water, according to […]
Berkeley County deputies investigating body found in St. Stephen
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in the St. Stephen area Thursday. Deputies responded to a report just outside Williamsburg County on US-52, just after 1:30 p.m. The cause of death and identity of the victim is due to be released by […]
Former officer convicted of taking guns, money from evidence in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A former South Carolina police officer has been sentenced to prison time followed by probation after an investigation found he took money and weapons from the department's evidence room. According to a statement from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, 47-year-old Wade Franklin Rollings was an evidence...
carolinapanorama.com
Orangeburg man shot, injured in Neeses
A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The man’s sister drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies responded to the hospital just after midnight Friday. The man provided deputies with the name...
live5news.com
Summerville man sentenced for murdering wife with butcher knife
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a 60-year-old man Thursday after a jury convicted him of the 2019 murder of his wife. Anthony Argoe of Summerville was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019, Solicitor David Pascoe said.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. deputies searching for missing 87-year-old
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 87-year-old man. Jessie Jones was last seen Thursday at 8 p.m. on Sandlapper Lane. That is in the Pineville area of Berkeley County. Deputies responded to the area and...
iheart.com
FIRST ALERT: Wet weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry are expected to see as much as four inches of rain by Sunday morning as a cold front moves across the area. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the bulk of the rain will begin to move in late into the day Friday. The cold front will set the stage for a chillier weekend as upper-level moisture that will boost the amount of rainfall.
live5news.com
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the Williamsburg County line. Deputies responded to the scene along Highway 52 after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Deputy Carli Drayton said. Investigators have not yet released any information about the...
charlestondaily.net
How Lillie’s of Charleston built a successful family business while honoring her Gullah heritage
How this Amazon seller built a successful family business while honoring her Gullah heritage. CEO and co-founder Tracey Richardson shares the “secret sauce” behind the success of her Black-owned small business, Lillie’s of Charleston. “May you never feel unwanted, unloved, or hungry.” That’s the motto of Lillie’s...
WIS-TV
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Colleton County courtroom, where the Alex Murdaugh trial is taking place, has been evacuated. A bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel according to SLED. The building has been evacuated and SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threat....
Summerville officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic Thursday night
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Summerville Police Department is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Captain Chris Hirsch said the officer was directing traffic following a collision when they were struck shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Old Trolley Road and Community Road. The officer was taken to a local […]
live5news.com
Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
Comments / 0