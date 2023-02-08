ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Edward Snowden Saying President 'Absconded' With More Secret Papers Than Many Whistleblowers: 'Most People Have No Idea...'

Edward Snowden seemingly took a potshot at President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on their handling of classified documents while in office. What Happened: Snowden said in a recent tweet, “Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers.”. The...
BBC

This is what Americans thought of the State of the Union

President Biden delivered his 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday - the annual speech in which the US president sets out his agenda and tries to sell his accomplishments to the public. So what did Americans make of it?. Viewers around the country, with a range of political...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King offers succinct take on Representative Jim Jordan’s Biden callout

Stephen King has let the world know exactly what he thinks of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), following the politician’s tweet claiming media bias against the Republican party. Jordan is part of the House Judiciary Committee, and one of Donald Trump’s closest allies still in the Republican Party. Jordan has consistently voted against women’s rights as well as attempted to stop any investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, which Trump empowered.
TheDailyBeast

Lauren Boebert Shades Marjorie Taylor Greene for Bringing Giant White Balloon to SOTU

The feud between two of the most outsized personalities in the Republican House caucus showed no signs of slowing down on Tuesday when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) appeared to mock her colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over a stunt she has planned for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. After Greene proudly posted video clips of herself walking the halls of Congress carrying a large white balloon to make some sort of point about Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon over the weekend, Boebert was asked by a reporter if she was planning any type of “symbolic protest” for the primetime speech. Her response? “Well, I won’t be bringing a white helium balloon, if that's what you're asking.”It’s just an innocent balloon… #SOTU pic.twitter.com/Q6saJYqcp8— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 7, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Independent

George Santos’ State of the Union guest admits he’s wary of being ‘sullied’ by congressman’s 9/11 lie

The former firefighter and veteran of 9/11 who is set to be the guest of embattled New York Republican George Santos at Joe Biden’s State of the Union address has admitted he is wary of being “sullied” by the congressman’s lies.Mr Santos - still facing multiple investigations over a series of lies he is alleged to have told about his background - will be accompanied by Michael Weinstock, a lawyer who served as a volunteer firefighter in the Big Apple between 1990 and 2001 and is understood to have helped rescue people trapped under rubble at Ground Zero after...
WASHINGTON STATE
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.

