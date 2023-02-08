Read full article on original website
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Elon Musk Reacts To Edward Snowden Saying President 'Absconded' With More Secret Papers Than Many Whistleblowers: 'Most People Have No Idea...'
Edward Snowden seemingly took a potshot at President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on their handling of classified documents while in office. What Happened: Snowden said in a recent tweet, “Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers.”. The...
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
This is what Americans thought of the State of the Union
President Biden delivered his 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday - the annual speech in which the US president sets out his agenda and tries to sell his accomplishments to the public. So what did Americans make of it?. Viewers around the country, with a range of political...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders says Biden surrendered presidency to ‘woke mob’ who can't define 'woman'
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused President Biden on Tuesday of having surrendered his presidency to a "woke mob" which is unable to define what a woman is.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
'I Tore 'Em To Pieces': Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Erupts At Balloon Briefing
"I chewed them out," Greene boasted to The Hill about what another lawmaker described as an "irrational," profanity-laced tirade.
Stephen King offers succinct take on Representative Jim Jordan’s Biden callout
Stephen King has let the world know exactly what he thinks of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), following the politician’s tweet claiming media bias against the Republican party. Jordan is part of the House Judiciary Committee, and one of Donald Trump’s closest allies still in the Republican Party. Jordan has consistently voted against women’s rights as well as attempted to stop any investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, which Trump empowered.
Jim Jordan Was Made to Look 'Foolish' in Twitter Hearing: Kirschner
Some former Twitter employees were questioned on Wednesday by Republicans about allegedly colluding with the FBI to suppress the Hunter Biden story.
Lauren Boebert Shades Marjorie Taylor Greene for Bringing Giant White Balloon to SOTU
The feud between two of the most outsized personalities in the Republican House caucus showed no signs of slowing down on Tuesday when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) appeared to mock her colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over a stunt she has planned for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. After Greene proudly posted video clips of herself walking the halls of Congress carrying a large white balloon to make some sort of point about Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon over the weekend, Boebert was asked by a reporter if she was planning any type of “symbolic protest” for the primetime speech. Her response? “Well, I won’t be bringing a white helium balloon, if that's what you're asking.”It’s just an innocent balloon… #SOTU pic.twitter.com/Q6saJYqcp8— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 7, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Kevin McCarthy Repeatedly Shushes Marjorie Taylor Greene During State Of The Union Speech
The House speaker was unable to control the most extreme members of his caucus on Tuesday night.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Republican Nancy Mace's Kevin McCarthy Roast Leaves D.C. Crowd In Shock
Mace also took aim at former President Donald Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a Washington Press Club Foundation dinner.
Large numbers of Americans want a strong, rough, anti-democratic leader
A large proportion of Americans is willing to support leaders who would violate democratic principles.
Democrats sent by Kamala Harris' advisors to praise her actually confided to the New York Times that they'd 'lost hope in her'
The New York Times reported that dozens of Democrats within the vice president's circle have lost faith in her ability to lead the party.
George Santos’ State of the Union guest admits he’s wary of being ‘sullied’ by congressman’s 9/11 lie
The former firefighter and veteran of 9/11 who is set to be the guest of embattled New York Republican George Santos at Joe Biden’s State of the Union address has admitted he is wary of being “sullied” by the congressman’s lies.Mr Santos - still facing multiple investigations over a series of lies he is alleged to have told about his background - will be accompanied by Michael Weinstock, a lawyer who served as a volunteer firefighter in the Big Apple between 1990 and 2001 and is understood to have helped rescue people trapped under rubble at Ground Zero after...
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
