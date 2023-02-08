Read full article on original website
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Union County Tournament recaps: Elizabeth rallies despite controversial buzzer-beater - Girls basketball
While sixth-seeded Elizabeth earned a 59-57 overtime victory over third-seeded Cranford in the Union County Tournament quarterfinal matchup in Rahway, the game didn’t go on without controversy in the final stages of regulation. In the final seconds of the 4th quarter, referees waved off what would’ve been a game-winning...
Boys basketball recap: Chery, Bell have career highs as Burlington City tops Township
Gilly Chery tallied a career-high 32 points in leading the Burlington City High boys’ basketball team to a 93-77 victory over rival Burlington Township Saturday in Burlington City. Lovion Bell tagged on a career-high 29 points for the Blue Devils (14-9) while Everett Barnes added 13 points. Aaron Ferguson...
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Essex County Tournament semifinals
It’s been mostly chalk in the Essex County Tournament as we’ve reached the semifinal round. The top three seeds have advanced to the semifinals, while the No. 5 seed punched its ticket to the semifinal.
Boys basketball recap: Galasso’s 17 points direct Cherokee past Pennsauken Tech
Louis Galasso netted 17 points as the Cherokee High boys’ basketball team toppled Pennsauken Tech Saturday in Marlton, 48-24. Keishon Sellers added nine points as the Chiefs improved to 15-9. Cairo Murray had seven points to lead the Tornadoes (9-15). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Boys basketball: No. 8 Trenton, No. 15 Ewing win in Mercer County Tournament 1st round
Kenny Rankin netted 31 points to lead second-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Ewing in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament, in Ewing. Ewing (20-3) will face either third-seeded Norte Dame or seventh-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro South in the semifinals on Tuesday. Darnelle Forrest added on...
Jeep Store Shore Conference Boys Basketball Thursday SCT Scoreboard, 2/8/23
Sophomore Justin Fuerbacher scored a game-high 15 points and the Colts (13-7) held on to edge the Huskies (13-10) and reach the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals Saturday at Middletown South. CBA took a 28-20 halftime lead with a 17-6 run during the second quarter and never trailed in the second...
Boys basketball recap: James leads Westwood over Hasbrouck Heights. ends 5-game skid
JJ James finished with 16 points to lead the Westwood High boys’ basketball team to a 53-41 victory over Hasbrouck Heights Saturday in Hasbrouck Heights. Sean Morrison (14) and Sam Arcieri (13) reached double figures in scoring for the Cardinals (9-13) who ended a five-game losing streak. Caden DeRosa...
Boys Basketball: Results & coverage for Friday, Feb. 10
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Montclair Kimberley 53, Newark Academy 32 - Box Score. Henry Hudson 51, East Brunswick Magnet 35 - Box Score. Somerset Tech 85, STEMCivics 81 - Box Score. Belvidere 60, Dunellen 43 - Box Score. Highland Park 64,...
Girls basketball - Mastriano, Siebert lift Hunterdon Central over Del Val
Brianna Mastriano scored 14 points, helping lift Hunterdon Central to a 46-39 victory over Delaware Valley in Frenchtown on Saturday morning. Kylee Siebert also added 10 for the Red Devils, who improved to 9-16 on the season. Hunterdon Central used a 17-8 second quarter to take a 30-18 lead at the half.
Boys basketball: Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals - Recaps
Jamir McNeil scored 19 points to propel 13th-seeded Middle Township to a 47-45 overtime victory over fifth-seeded Millville in the quarterfinal round of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Millville. Anthony Trombetta paced Middle Township with 10 points, while Bubba McNeil added nine. Middle Township (16-10) jumped out to an early...
Girls Basketball: SJIBT Final Preview — No. 13 Cherokee vs. Camden Catholic
Sunday, Feb. 12 at Eastern High School, 2 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball: Highland starts hot and closes strong in victory over Collingswood
Highland got off to a hot start and closed well as it defeated Collingswood 51-41, in Collingswood. After the first quarter Highland (5-16) held a 14-7 lead, but wasn’t able to extend its lead after that as both teams scored 20 points each in the second and third quarters combined.
Girls basketball: Paterson Eastside, Wayne Valley, roll in Passaic County Tournament quarterfinals
Symiaha Brown-Cobb netted 18 points to lead top-seeded Paterson Eastside to a 56-26 with over eighth-seeded Passaic Valley in the quarterfinals of the Passaic County Tournament, in Paterson. Paterson Eastside (18-5) will face fourth-seeded Wayne Valley in the semifinals on Thursday. Alexis Chambers added on 16 points, eight steals and...
Boys Basketball: Bound Brook, Ridge among winners in Somerset County second round
Jordan Summers scored a game high 38 points as eighth-seeded Bound Brook defeated ninth-seeded Montgomery 78-51 in the second round of the Somerset County tournament, in Bound Brook. Summers grabbed 15 rebounds as well to finish with a double-double. The senior leads Bound Brook (19-3) in scoring this season with...
Boys basketball: Kelly leads No. 13 Rutgers Prep past Newark East Side
John Kelly netted 21 points with eight rebounds and three steals to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 61-57 win over Newark East Side, in Somerset. The Argonauts led 40-26 at the half. East Side (13-11) rallied by outscoring the home team 23-8 in...
Hillside defeats Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Delroy Smith recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Hillside as it captured a 40-39 victory over Johnson in Hillside. Trailing 36-23 at the end of the third quarter, Hillside (6-16) came up big in the fourth and outscored Johnson 17-3 to come away with the win. Johnson (8-14) also led 22-17 at halftime.
No. 13 Rutgers Prep tops Dwight-Englewood - Boys basketball recap
Cameron Piggee led the way for Rutgers Prep, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with 25 points, three rebounds and six assists as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 80-54 in Englewood. Jordan Atkins also had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists with Franklin Jones adding 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, seven blocks and six steals. John Kelly tallied 14 points and six rebounds.
Boys bowling sectional tournament results, 2023
The boys bowling state NJSIAA sectional tournaments took place on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 at four locations -- Jersey Lanes, Bowler City, Bowlero (North Brunswick), and 30 Strikes. In all, 46 teams punched their tickets to the group championships -- two per group from each sectional plus six wildcard...
Hudson County Tournament 2nd Round: Lincoln, Hoboken, St. Dominic, Hudson Cath. win - Girls basketball recap
Salimah Williams’ nine points, seven rebounds and five steals lifted 10th-seeded Lincoln to a 38-27 victory over seventh-seeded Memorial in the second round of the Hudson County Tournament in West New York. Amira McLeod had 10 points and Princess Sidibe added eight for Lincoln (6-14). Lincoln advances to play...
