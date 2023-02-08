ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Results & coverage for Friday, Feb. 10

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Montclair Kimberley 53, Newark Academy 32 - Box Score. Henry Hudson 51, East Brunswick Magnet 35 - Box Score. Somerset Tech 85, STEMCivics 81 - Box Score. Belvidere 60, Dunellen 43 - Box Score. Highland Park 64,...
NJ.com

Hillside defeats Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Delroy Smith recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Hillside as it captured a 40-39 victory over Johnson in Hillside. Trailing 36-23 at the end of the third quarter, Hillside (6-16) came up big in the fourth and outscored Johnson 17-3 to come away with the win. Johnson (8-14) also led 22-17 at halftime.
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 Rutgers Prep tops Dwight-Englewood - Boys basketball recap

Cameron Piggee led the way for Rutgers Prep, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with 25 points, three rebounds and six assists as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 80-54 in Englewood. Jordan Atkins also had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists with Franklin Jones adding 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, seven blocks and six steals. John Kelly tallied 14 points and six rebounds.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys bowling sectional tournament results, 2023

The boys bowling state NJSIAA sectional tournaments took place on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 at four locations -- Jersey Lanes, Bowler City, Bowlero (North Brunswick), and 30 Strikes. In all, 46 teams punched their tickets to the group championships -- two per group from each sectional plus six wildcard...
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy