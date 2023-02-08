ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Congressman battling lymphoma thanks rock, TV legend Steven Van Zandt for headband gift

One of New Jersey’s favorite rock stars and actors is helping a congressman in his battle with lymphoma. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who lost his hair after undergoing chemotherapy as part of his lymphoma treatment, has taken to wearing headbands on the House of Representatives floor. And one of those headbands came from one of the most famous men to wear the garment, Steven Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and “Sopranos” fame.
NJ.com

NJ.com

