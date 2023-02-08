One of New Jersey’s favorite rock stars and actors is helping a congressman in his battle with lymphoma. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who lost his hair after undergoing chemotherapy as part of his lymphoma treatment, has taken to wearing headbands on the House of Representatives floor. And one of those headbands came from one of the most famous men to wear the garment, Steven Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and “Sopranos” fame.

