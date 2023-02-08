Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Woman, 24, with only minor injuries after demolishing pole in Egg Harbor, NJ
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a 24-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries after demolishing a utility pole in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:40 on Ocean Heights Avenue near Barnett Avenue in Scullville. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Tahreem Rajput was driving...
Driver, passenger killed in South Jersey car crash, police say
The driver and passenger of car died early Friday morning in a crash at a Vineland intersection, police said. At 6:52 a.m., a 2019 Dodge Durango being driven by a 27-year-old Vineland resident was traveling south on South Delsea Drive when it struck a 2014 Ford Taurus driving north on South Delsea Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive, according to a statement from the Vineland Police Department.
Driver hurt as school bus, car collide at N.J. intersection, cops say
One person was injured Friday morning when a school bus with students aboard collided with another vehicle in Howell, authorities said. No one on the school bus was hurt in the crash, which took place around 7:35 a.m. at the corner of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road, Howell police said.
Man Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car in Franklin Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County say a 54-year-old man was critically injured when he was struck by a car crossing a busy highway Friday morning. According to the Franklin Township Police Department, the accident happened around 7:30 in the area of Routes 40 and 47. An investigation determined that as a...
Two killed in Vineland crash
Two people were killed in a Vineland crash Friday morning. The names of those killed have not yet been released pending next-of-kin notifications. Malexus Coleman, 27, was heading south on South Delsea Drive just before 7 a.m., when his Dodge Durango struck a northbound Ford Taurus that was attempting to turn left onto College Drive, according to the preliminary investigation.
abc27.com
One dead after Route 30 crash in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash on Friday, Feb. 10 on Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police say at 10:30 p.m., officers, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the area of Route 30 west and Centerville Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
Driver killed after car veers off N.J. road, hits tree, police say
A Vineland man was killed Saturday when his car ran off a roadway and struck a tree in Cumberland County, police said. Dillon Nash, 29, was driving west on Route 548/ Weatherby Road in Maurice River shortly before 4 a.m. when his car left the road near Franckles Lane, according to a State Police spokesman.
Car catches fire after crash on Broad Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car was left scorched and badly damaged after a crash Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.Police said crews were at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash just after 4 a.m. near Bristol and North Broad Streets.There were no major injuries reported, despite the extensive damage.It was not clear what led up to the crash.
PennLive.com
Pa. man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer: state police
A 61-year-old man died Wednesday when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Lancaster County highway, Pennsylvania State Police said. Mark Slobodjuan, of Nottingham, was found dead around 5:21 p.m. at the scene of the Providence Township crash, at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road, state police said. State police...
15-year-old shot, killed in New Castle County, Delaware: police
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Delaware on Friday night, the New Castle County Police Department said.The shooting happened on the unit block of Deen Street, which runs through an apartment complex off Wilton Boulevard.Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.There's no word on any arrests, or what led to the shooting.
16-year-old Charged With Aggravated Assault After Gunshots in Atlantic City, NJ
A 16-year-old is facing a long list of charges after shots were fired in Atlantic City early Friday morning. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, at 1:01 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, an officer determined...
Officer Injured & Police Cruiser hit Head On by 16-Year-Old During Car Chase
One officer was injured after a cruiser was hit head on, and a 16-year-old driver was arrested following a car chase in Windham late Wednesday night. The Bridgeton Police Department were searching Wednesday night for a 16-year-old male who was missing from Massachusetts. Police located the youth in a vehicle...
thenjsentinel.com
PEDESTRIAN MVC- Route 40/46 Franklin Twp. Gloucester County NJ
PEDESTRIAN MVC – Route 40/47 – Malaga, Franklin Township- 2/10/2023 at 7:34 AM – In the area of Pegasus Restaurant and Malaga Diner. The owners and employees at the Malaga Diner have posted on their facebook page that “We regret to inform everyone our Ozzy was hit by a car in front of the Diner while coming to work we would like prayers for Ozzy and we will keep everyone updated.”
fox29.com
Owner of dump truck in Pennsylvania head-on crash that killed pregnant woman arrested
PHILADELPHIA - A Maryland man who owned a dump truck that was involved in a head-on collision in Pennsylvania that killed a woman and her unborn child last summer was arrested Thursday. Patrick Doran was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Virginia on a number of charges, including first-degree...
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested one adult male and two teens in connection with a stolen vehicle on Thursday outside a Wilmington Wawa. Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyion George of New Castle, Delaware and two other teenagers yesterday after finding them in possession of a stolen vehicle. It was approximately 5:07 a.m. on February 9, 2023, when a 39-year-old Wilmington woman parked her white 2023 Kia Sportage rental car at the Wawa in Wilmington, located at 400 Wilson Road. A black 2020 GMC Terrain circled the parking lot and then stopped while the woman was inside the store. The post Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ councilman killed by former PSE&G employee over work dispute, authorities say
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey councilman who worked as a supervisor at PSE&G was killed by a former colleague due to a workplace dispute, investigators determined. Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed in the PSE&G parking lot in Somerset County on Wednesday. The gunman, 58-year-old Gary Curtis, fatally shot himself in […]
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Firefighters Battled 2 Alarm Fire On Lamberton St Family displaced
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Fire firefighters battled a 3 story house fire in the 500 block of Lamberton Street. They have upgraded the fire to a second alarm with heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic area. No injuries have been reported at this time we will continue to update this as information comes in.
Driver killed when vehicles collide at N.J. intersection
A motorist was killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection last week. Daniel Lehner, 57, of Newfield, was driving a van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game
MIDDLETOWN, DE – Police in Delaware have identified and arrested a teen suspect and an adult in connection with a shooting that took place at a high school basketball game this week. In connection with the discharge of a gun inside Appoquinimink High School during Monday night’s high school basketball game, the Delaware State Police have arrested Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile male from Middletown. The troopers responded to a report of a shot fired at Appoquinimink High School, located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown, on February 6, at approximately 7:16 p.m. A fight had just occurred The post 15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
