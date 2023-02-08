WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested one adult male and two teens in connection with a stolen vehicle on Thursday outside a Wilmington Wawa. Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyion George of New Castle, Delaware and two other teenagers yesterday after finding them in possession of a stolen vehicle. It was approximately 5:07 a.m. on February 9, 2023, when a 39-year-old Wilmington woman parked her white 2023 Kia Sportage rental car at the Wawa in Wilmington, located at 400 Wilson Road. A black 2020 GMC Terrain circled the parking lot and then stopped while the woman was inside the store. The post Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO