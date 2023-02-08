ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Driver, passenger killed in South Jersey car crash, police say

The driver and passenger of car died early Friday morning in a crash at a Vineland intersection, police said. At 6:52 a.m., a 2019 Dodge Durango being driven by a 27-year-old Vineland resident was traveling south on South Delsea Drive when it struck a 2014 Ford Taurus driving north on South Delsea Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive, according to a statement from the Vineland Police Department.
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

Two killed in Vineland crash

Two people were killed in a Vineland crash Friday morning. The names of those killed have not yet been released pending next-of-kin notifications. Malexus Coleman, 27, was heading south on South Delsea Drive just before 7 a.m., when his Dodge Durango struck a northbound Ford Taurus that was attempting to turn left onto College Drive, according to the preliminary investigation.
VINELAND, NJ
abc27.com

One dead after Route 30 crash in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash on Friday, Feb. 10 on Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police say at 10:30 p.m., officers, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the area of Route 30 west and Centerville Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Car catches fire after crash on Broad Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car was left scorched and badly damaged after a crash Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.Police said crews were at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash just after 4 a.m. near Bristol and North Broad Streets.There were no major injuries reported, despite the extensive damage.It was not clear what led up to the crash. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer: state police

A 61-year-old man died Wednesday when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Lancaster County highway, Pennsylvania State Police said. Mark Slobodjuan, of Nottingham, was found dead around 5:21 p.m. at the scene of the Providence Township crash, at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road, state police said. State police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

15-year-old shot, killed in New Castle County, Delaware: police

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Delaware on Friday night, the New Castle County Police Department said.The shooting happened on the unit block of Deen Street, which runs through an apartment complex off Wilton Boulevard.Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.There's no word on any arrests, or what led to the shooting.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
thenjsentinel.com

PEDESTRIAN MVC- Route 40/46 Franklin Twp. Gloucester County NJ

PEDESTRIAN MVC – Route 40/47 – Malaga, Franklin Township- 2/10/2023 at 7:34 AM – In the area of Pegasus Restaurant and Malaga Diner. The owners and employees at the Malaga Diner have posted on their facebook page that “We regret to inform everyone our Ozzy was hit by a car in front of the Diner while coming to work we would like prayers for Ozzy and we will keep everyone updated.”
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa

WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested one adult male and two teens in connection with a stolen vehicle on Thursday outside a Wilmington Wawa. Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyion George of New Castle, Delaware and two other teenagers yesterday after finding them in possession of a stolen vehicle. It was approximately 5:07 a.m. on February 9, 2023, when a 39-year-old Wilmington woman parked her white 2023 Kia Sportage rental car at the Wawa in Wilmington, located at 400 Wilson Road. A black 2020 GMC Terrain circled the parking lot and then stopped while the woman was inside the store. The post Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Firefighters Battled 2 Alarm Fire On Lamberton St Family displaced

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Fire firefighters battled a 3 story house fire in the 500 block of Lamberton Street. They have upgraded the fire to a second alarm with heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic area. No injuries have been reported at this time we will continue to update this as information comes in.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed when vehicles collide at N.J. intersection

A motorist was killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection last week. Daniel Lehner, 57, of Newfield, was driving a van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game

MIDDLETOWN, DE – Police in Delaware have identified and arrested a teen suspect and an adult in connection with a shooting that took place at a high school basketball game this week. In connection with the discharge of a gun inside Appoquinimink High School during Monday night’s high school basketball game, the Delaware State Police have arrested Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile male from Middletown. The troopers responded to a report of a shot fired at Appoquinimink High School, located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown, on February 6, at approximately 7:16 p.m. A fight had just occurred The post 15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
NJ.com

