New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling overpowered by No. 1 Penn State in front of sellout crowd

The second-largest wrestling crowd in the history of Jersey Mike’s Arena got to see one of the best-assembled lineups college wrestling has ever seen. True, Rutgers did not have the manpower the keep pace with Penn State, but the sellout undoubtedly made this a special night to remember for New Jersey wrestling. Rutgers opened the match with two victories — a technical fall by redshirt freshman Dean Peterson at 125 pounds and decision by senior Joe Heilmann at 133 — to get the crowd started early.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NJ.com

Rob Hinson returns to Camden, shares what he learned from Greg Schiano to groom Power 5 talent

Longtime South Jersey high school football coach Rob Hinson returned to his Camden roots prior to last season when he took over the Camden football program. He had spent the prior two seasons on staff at Rutgers where he worked under Eric Josephs in a player development role, and also worked with Bob Fraser and Rutgers’ linebackers. Now, Hinson uses those tools to mold his talented, inner-city players into what colleges need.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Who makes the All-Rutgers Super Bowl squad? Presenting our picks at each position

The premise is simple: Rutgers is fielding a Super Bowl team. If you were the coach, who would you send out for the big game?. Think of this as the All-State football team but for Rutgers players who have appeared in the Super Bowl. If you’re keeping track, Isiah Pacheco and Michael Burton of the Kansas City Chiefs will become the 24th and 25th players in Rutgers history to make a roster for the Super Bowl when they take the field Sunday to take on the Eagles.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Examining Rutgers' Transfer Portals Gains and Losses

The transfer portal continues to play an integral part in recruiting and Rutgers is no different from any other school as players come and go every year. After the end of the 2022 season, Rutgers has lost more scholarship players than it gained through the transfer portal. That is not necessarily a bad thing as it means more room for more new players. Thus far, Rutgers has landed five incoming transfers and more are expected to follow.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
CBS New York

Players allegedly yelled slurs during NJ HS basketball game

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A brawl at a New Jersey high school basketball game led to parents getting banned and a team's season ending early. There are ugly accusations about what started it. An altercation between two varsity players turned into a melee at Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood. Both benches cleared, and so did the stands. "Fans jumped in. People from Dumont, they jumped in. And then it escalated from there," said Kerron Pitts, a senior on the Dwight Morrow basketball team.It happened Tuesday night, during Dwight Morrow's game against Dumont High School. Pitts and others at the game told CBS2 some white players...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Lab defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap

Nayad Walker and Zaire Muhannad tallied 14 points for Newark Lab as it captured a 45-42 victory over BelovED Charter in Newark. Trailing 34-28 at the end of the third quarter, Newark Lab (7-16) came up big in the fourth as it outscored BelovED Charter 17-8. BelovED Charter also jumped out to a 23-16 lead at halftime.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Ward’s double-double carries Plainfield past Linden - Girls basketball recap

Haszah Ward erupted for a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds along with five steals to carry Plainfield to a 54-47 victory over Linden in Linden. Plainfield (9-11) took a 10-point lead by halftime, outscoring Linden 19-13 and 15-11 in the first two quarters. Linden (12-8) would cut the lead back to seven in the third quarter but weren’t able to complete the comeback in the fourth quarter, with both teams scoring 14 points apiece in the final period.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

