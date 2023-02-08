ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

SB Nation

3 reasons the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl

This might be a good time to be an umbrella salesperson in Kansas City. The forecast calls for rain mid-next week. That will not keep the masses of Chiefs Kingdom from descending downtown. The Chiefs are going to host their second Super Bowl parade in three years after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Joe Montana Reveals the 'Only Advantage' That Can Help Super Bowl Teams: 'It Becomes a Game Like Any Other'

Montana, a winner of four Super Bowls with the 49ers, spoke to PEOPLE about his thoughts on the 2023 Super Bowl Joe Montana knows a thing or two about Super Bowls. The former San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won four of them during his illustrious career and is considered one of the best to play the game. Now, 23 years into retirement, Montana says he'll watch his former team take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12 from the comfort of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Super Bowl 57 MVP prediction and pick

On Sunday night, the NFL season will finish with the most exciting game of the year, the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will square off for the Lombardi Trophy. Let’s examine a popular prop bet, the Super Bowl MVP award with a Super Bowl MVP prediction and pick. Be sure to […] The post NFL Odds: Super Bowl 57 MVP prediction and pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2023?

Before the game kicks off, Grammy award-winning performer Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem. Stapleton has won 15 Country Music Awards and 10 Academy of Country Music Awards, according to his website. Actor Troy Kotzur, most known for his work in “CODA”, will perform the national anthem in American...
NJ.com

Ex-Giants QB roasted for uninformed cardiac arrest claim

Danny Kanell caused a stir on Twitter after making a claim about cardiac arrest in young athletes. He tweeted Thursday: Sudden cardiac arrest is in young athletes is not normal. Why are we seeing it happen so frequently and why aren’t people asking that question??? It’s bizarre to me how we just keep carrying on like it’s no big deal.
nbcsportsedge.com

Betting the Super Bowl: Long Shots & Favorites

We are days away from Super Bowl LVII featuring Andy Reid's old club, the Philadelphia Eagles, and Andy Reid's current club, the Kansas City Chiefs. Lets check in with BetMGM and discover what markets are attracting bettors. “Currently, the Chiefs winning would be the best outcome for the sportsbook. That...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

