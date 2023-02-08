Read full article on original website
The Four Borderline Personality Disorders
Originally Posted On: https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/mental-illness/the-four-borderline-personality-disorders/. When a person hears the term “borderline personality disorder (BPD),” confusion often follows. This term represents numerous disorders, each of which varies in severity and symptoms. Understanding the complexities of and distinctions between such mental health conditions can often be perplexing. Prevalence of Borderline...
Healthline
Signs of Bipolar Misdiagnosis
Bipolar misdiagnoses are common. This may be because bipolar disorder shares symptoms with other conditions. The symptoms of bipolar disorder can overlap with other mental health conditions. Because of this, it’s easy to mistake bipolar disorder for another condition, and vice versa. As such, bipolar disorder might be misdiagnosed.
Healthline
What Are the Stages of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
Borderline Personality Disorder Sufferers Find Relief With Cannabis Treatment
A new study, which could provide some hope for people suffering from borderline personality disorder (BPD) reveals marijuana’s potential to mitigate some of the symptoms. What is BPD and how common it is? BPD, also known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD) is a mental health problem that causes a variety of symptoms, which could be grouped into 4 main areas: 1) emotional instability, 2) disturbed patterns of thinking or perception, 3) impulsive behavior and 4) impaired social functioning.
boldsky.com
Is Exercise Beneficial For People With Bipolar Disorder? How Much Exercise Can Help?
An individual with bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression or bipolar affective disorder, experiences periods of depression and mania alternately. It is characterised by mood swings between depression and mania. There are four basic types of bipolar disorder and they are [1]:. Bipolar I, which is the most severe...
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
I Took Oxy And Fentanyl For Years. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The Opioid Crisis.
"I prided myself on being tough and not complaining — even when I had to crawl on my hands and knees down the stairs to have a family dinner."
Woman is reported to CPS by a holistic doctor when what she thought was a skin rash turned out to be caked-on dirt
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am the type of person who believes in science, and therefore goes to real medical doctors when I have a problem. I guess I am just one of those people who put their faith in the doctors who went to medical school in my stead to learn things to help me on my behalf.
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
How anxiety affects the body: 5 physical symptoms, according to science
From tension headaches to digestive issues, here’s how anxiety affects the body.
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
I’m a surgeon – here are 6 reasons nose scabbing could be a sign of something dangerous
A sudden change in the weather, allergies or a virus can damage or irritate the sensitive skin in the nose, causing sores - and in some cases bleeding. And despite being rather painful, they are usually nothing to worry about. But in some cases, a sore inside the nose can...
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
